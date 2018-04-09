Driver rear-ends Maine deputy’s parked cruiser after falling asleep at the wheel

Maine Department of Public Safety | BDN Maine Department of Public Safety | BDN

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • April 9, 2018 1:14 pm

A 28-year-old driver injured a Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office deputy and his passenger Sunday when he fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into the officer’s parked cruiser.

Schuyler Mann of South Portland was driving a 2004 Pontiac Vibe southbound on Route 27 in Belgrade when he dozed off and veered into the breakdown lane, slamming into the rear of a 36-year-old Deputy Jeremy York’s marked cruiser, according to Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesman Steve McCausland. The collision occurred just after 6:15 p.m., he said, and resulted in serious damage to both vehicles.

York and Mann’s passenger, 27-year-old Katherine Hynd of South Portland, were taken to MaineGeneral Hospital in Augusta and treated for minor injuries, McCausland said.

State troopers are reconstructing the crash, he said.

