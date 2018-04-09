Environment
April 09, 2018
Environment Latest News | Poll Questions | Desiree York | Ice Carousel | Syria Gas Attack
Environment

Maine to use NOAA grant to boost right whale protections

Michael Dwyer | AP
Michael Dwyer | AP
In this Wednesday March 28, 2018 photo, the baleen is visible on a North Atlantic right whale as it feeds on the surface of Cape Cod bay off the coast of Plymouth, Massachusetts. North Atlantic right whales are facing the threat of extinction within a generation, and the movement to preserve them is trying to come up with new solutions.
The Associated Press

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is giving the state of Maine more than $700,000 to help provide better data to try to protect endangered right whales.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources says the grant funds a three-year project set to begin this summer that will support work aimed at improving and increasing the amount of data on fishing gear. The data can be used to inform future protections for the whales.

North Atlantic right whales number no more than 450 and they suffered 17 deaths last year. No right whale calves were seen this spring, and scientists say the trends mean the species could be extinct in a little more than 20 years.

Some of Maine’s research project will focus on vertical lines used in lobster fishing.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like