Old Town swimmer finishes second in YMCA Nationals

By Robby MacDonald, Special to the BDN • April 8, 2018 3:10 pm

Colby Prouty collected the silver medal in the 100-yard breaststroke in the final day of racing at the YMCA Nationals in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Saturday.

Racing for the Old Town YMCA, Prouty, the fourth qualifier in the trials of the 100 breaststroke at 56.4 seconds, lowered his time in the finals to 55.1, a Maine Y record. Prouty, who will compete for the University of Connecticut next year, turned at 25.5 in the finals and finished the final 50 in 29.6.

Maxwell McHugh of the Door County Y in Wisconsin set a YMCA national record in a gold medal finish of 51.5 in the 100 breaststroke.

Finishing 18th in the breaststroke from the Bath YMCA, Brian Hess touched in 57.1, slightly ahead of his trial swim of 57.9.

Downeast YMCA’s Richie Matthews recorded a 59.1 in the breaststroke trials and Carson Prouty of the Old Town Y clocked a 1:03.1.

In the 200 butterfly, Gabby Lowe placed 17th at 2:02.7. In the trials, the Kennebec Valley swimmer earned a finals spot with a 2:04.7.

Camden Holmes of the Downeast Y swam a 47.6 in the 100 freestyle trials and Bath YMCA’s Ella Martin finished in 53.2.

In the 400 medley relay, the Bath YMCA men’s team of Nicco Bartone (54.7), Hess (57.2), Matt Yost (52.9) and Brandon Johnson (48.5) recorded a 3:33.1. in the trials. The Bath women’s relay of Martin (58.4), Haily Harper (1:09.8), Talia Jorgensen (60.7) and Olivia Harper (52,5) finished in 4:01.5.

Carson Prouty (54.6), Colby Prouty (56.4), Cameron LaBree (52.4) and Colin Rutherford (52.6) combined for a 3:34.6 medley relay in the trials for the Old Town YMCA.

On Friday, Nathan Berry of the Kennebec Valley YMCA finished 16th in the 50 free (21.3) in the finals at the YMCA Nationals. Berry, a junior at Cony High, swam a 21.07 in the trials of the 50 free to advance to the finals.

In addition to Berry, a number of Maine swimmers competed in the trials during the third day of competition.

Ava Sealander of the Downeast YMCA in Ellsworth raced in the 200 individual medley (2:08.6) and the 50 free (24.09). YMCA teammates Matthews competed in the 200 individual medley (1:59.3) and Holmes in the 50 free (21.3)

Bath YMCA racers Hess (21.3) and Ella Martin (24.1) swam the 50 free.

Also, swimming the 50 free was Steven Johnston of the Bangor Y. (22.3)

Colby Prouty of the Old Town YMCA competed in the individual medley (1:56.6) and Carson Prouty finished in 2:01.1 in the event. Carson also touched in 23.1 in the 50 free.

Kennebec Valley’s Cecilia Guadalupi recorded a 2:11.5 in the 200 IM.