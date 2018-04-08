College scores; golf results

Results
Sunday’s Results
COLLEGE
BASEBALL
Colby 4, Bates 1
New England College 2-10, Husson 0-11
Lyndon 7-2, Thomas 1-1
Stony Brook 5, Maine 2
SOFTBALL
Maine 4, Albany 3
Bates 1, Tufts 0
Bowdoin 13, Colby 1
Simmons 4-8, St. Joseph’s 3-4
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Husson 10, Colby-Sawyer 8
Thomas 10, Newbury 5
MEN’S TENNIS
Bates 9, Trinity 0
Thomas 9, Suffolk 0
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Bates 8, Trinity 1
Colby 9, Husson 0
Saturday’s Results
COLLEGE
BASEBALL
Bates 11-4, Colby 0-1
New England College 2-2, Husson 0-8
Southern Maine 8-2, UMass Dartmouth 3-1 (1st game 10 inns.)
Stony Brook 4-2, Maine 1-4
Trinity 7-6, Bowdoin 2-3
MEN’S LACROSSE
Bates 11, Connecticut College 10 (OT)
Castleton 8, Husson 6
Middlebury 11, Colby 10
Saint Joseph’s 12, Johnson & Wales 7
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Bates 10, Connecticut College 7
Colby 14, Middlebury 12
Saint Joseph’s 20, Norwich 10
UMass Dartmouth 17, Southern Maine 8
SOFTBALL
Albany 3, Maine 2
Husson 8-9, UM-Presque Isle 2-1
Keene 5-5, Southern Maine 4-6 (2nd game 8 inns.)
New England College 2-0, Thomas 1-13 (2nd game 5 inns.)
Norwich 6-1, Saint Joseph’s 2-10
Tufts 1-7, Bates 0-0
MEN’S TENNIS
Amherst 5, Bates 4
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Amherst 8, Bates 1
Friday’s Postponements
COLLEGE
BASEBALL
Colby at Bates (2), Sat., 1 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Fisher at Husson, Sat., 4:30 p.m.
Tufts at Bates, Sat. (2), 1 p.m.
Friday’s Results
COLLEGE
BASEBALL
Bowdoin 15, Trinity 8
Golf
LOCAL
At PVCC, Orono
Masters Putting Tourney — Men’s Flight: Ryan O’ Donnell 31, Brian St. Louis 31, Chuck Jameson 32; Women’s Flight: Maureen Guerin 33
