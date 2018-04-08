Sports
April 09, 2018
Sports

College scores; golf results

Results

Sunday’s Results

COLLEGE

BASEBALL

Colby 4, Bates 1

New England College 2-10, Husson 0-11

Lyndon 7-2, Thomas 1-1

Stony Brook 5, Maine 2

SOFTBALL

Maine 4, Albany 3

Bates 1, Tufts 0

Bowdoin 13, Colby 1

Simmons 4-8, St. Joseph’s 3-4

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Husson 10, Colby-Sawyer 8

Thomas 10, Newbury 5

MEN’S TENNIS

Bates 9, Trinity 0

Thomas 9, Suffolk 0

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Bates 8, Trinity 1

Colby 9, Husson 0

Saturday’s Results

COLLEGE

BASEBALL

Bates 11-4, Colby 0-1

New England College 2-2, Husson 0-8

Southern Maine 8-2, UMass Dartmouth 3-1 (1st game 10 inns.)

Stony Brook 4-2, Maine 1-4

Trinity 7-6, Bowdoin 2-3

MEN’S LACROSSE

Bates 11, Connecticut College 10 (OT)

Castleton 8, Husson 6

Middlebury 11, Colby 10

Saint Joseph’s 12, Johnson & Wales 7

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Bates 10, Connecticut College 7

Colby 14, Middlebury 12

Saint Joseph’s 20, Norwich 10

UMass Dartmouth 17, Southern Maine 8

SOFTBALL

Albany 3, Maine 2

Husson 8-9, UM-Presque Isle 2-1

Keene 5-5, Southern Maine 4-6 (2nd game 8 inns.)

New England College 2-0, Thomas 1-13 (2nd game 5 inns.)

Norwich 6-1, Saint Joseph’s 2-10

Tufts 1-7, Bates 0-0

MEN’S TENNIS

Amherst 5, Bates 4

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Amherst 8, Bates 1

Friday’s Postponements

COLLEGE

BASEBALL

Colby at Bates (2), Sat., 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Fisher at Husson, Sat., 4:30 p.m.

Tufts at Bates, Sat. (2), 1 p.m.

Friday’s Results

COLLEGE

BASEBALL

Bowdoin 15, Trinity 8

Golf

LOCAL

At PVCC, Orono

Masters Putting Tourney — Men’s Flight: Ryan O’ Donnell 31, Brian St. Louis 31, Chuck Jameson 32; Women’s Flight: Maureen Guerin 33

 

Comments

