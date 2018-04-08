Armed robber hits Gorham Domino’s, the latest in rash of robberies

Dreamstime | TNS Dreamstime | TNS

By CBS 13 • April 8, 2018 10:32 am

Updated: April 8, 2018 10:33 am

GORHAM, Maine — A late-night armed robbery in Gorham Saturday marks the 11th robbery in Greater Portland since March 20.

The robbery happened at the Domino’s on Main Street in Gorham just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday, police said.

A man entered Domino’s, had his hand under his sweatshirt and asked for money. A gun was never shown, but police are describing this incident as an armed robbery.

The suspect was wearing jeans, gray boxers and a gray sweatshirt, and was described as standing about 5-foot-7 and weighing around 150 pounds.

Police said he left Domino’s and got in a vehicle at a nearby business and headed toward Westbrook. He left with an undisclosed amount of money.

After a roughly week-long lull in reported robberies, the Gulf Mart in Westbrook was robbed Friday night. Westbrook police have released enhanced video as local police departments continue tracking the suspect or suspects in the rash of robberies.

Gorham police said Saturday night’s robbery is under investigation but have not said if it is linked with the previous 10 robberies.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gorham police at 222-1660.

