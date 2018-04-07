The 63rd BDN All-Maine Schoolboy Basketball Team: Moss, Fleming, Schildroth earn first-team honors

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

By Ernie Clark , BDN Staff • April 7, 2018 1:00 am

Newly crowned Mr. Maine Basketball and two-time Gatorade Maine Player of the year Terion Moss of Portland and dynamic junior forward Matt Fleming of Bangor head the 63rd annual Bangor Daily News All-Maine Schoolboy Basketball Team, a contingent notable not only for its collective talent but for its versatility.

Joining Moss, a 5-foot-10 guard, and 6-6 forward Fleming on the All-Maine first team are 6-1 guard Taylor Schildroth of George Stevens Academy in Blue Hill, 6-4 junior forward Wol Maiwen of Edward Little of Auburn and 6-7 junior center Nick Fiorillo of Scarborough.

Second-team honorees are 5-10 senior guard Nick Curtis of Windham, 6-5 senior center Ian McIntyre of Hampden Academy, 6-0 senior guard Griffin Guerrette of Presque Isle, 6-4 junior forward Ben Onek of Deering of Portland and 6-0 senior guard Zac Manoogian of Westbrook.

Named to the all-senior All-Maine third team are 6-4 forward Finn Bowe of Cape Elizabeth, 6-foot guard Zach Hartsgrove of Nokomis of Newport, 6-6 forward Nolan Hagerty of Yarmouth, 6-2 guard Keenan Marseille of Hermon and 6-0 guard Bryce Gilbert of Piscataquis of Guilford.

First Team

Terry Farren | BDN Terry Farren | BDN

Moss’s attacking style of play defied his modest height, as the point guard was able to use his 3-point shooting ability — he made 113 from beyond the arc at PHS, including 40 this winter — to create space to work his way toward the basket for either his own offense or assists.

“His undersize is only in stature,” Portland coach Joe Russo said after Moss was named Mr. Maine Basketball. “Terion’s 5-10 but he plays above the rim a lot. He’s one of our best rebounders, and he plays a lot bigger than he is in terms of his length and jumping ability and his speed.”

Moss, who earned All-Maine first-team honors as a junior after making the third team in 2016, also was named Southwestern Maine Activities Association player of the year after leading the Bulldogs to an 18-2 record this winter. He will join the University of Maine basketball program on scholarship next fall.

“Terion is a phenomenal point guard who also was a winner,” Deering coach Todd Wing said. “He made everyone around him better. I’ll be happy to see him represent our city and state at UMaine.”

Courtesy photo | BDN Courtesy photo | BDN

Fleming, a second-team BDN All-Maine choice as a sophomore at Oxford Hills of South Paris, expanded his game significantly this winter in helping a senior-less Bangor team challenge for a top-four finish in Class AA North.

“Matt is probably the most polished offensive player in the state,” Edward Little coach Mike Adams said. “His length and athleticism make him tough to defend, but his skill takes him to another level. His ability to hit shots (from anywhere) opens up other options for him but his decision-making and reaction to defenses make him an even better player.”

Fleming was a finalist for the Gatorade Maine Player of the Year award as well as a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference A/AA first-team all-star after surpassing 1,000 career points in the final game of his junior year. He shot better than 50 percent from the field and more than 80 percent from the free-throw line and scored a school-record 45 points during a regular-season victory at Windham.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a performance like that on both ends of the floor in a long time,” Windham coach Chad Pulkkinen said. “He’s an extreme competitor, and he does everything for them as far as taking charges, guarding the best player, scoring 20-something points, getting rebounds and steals.

“He’s an incredible shooter and he’s worked on his game as far as going by people. When he was younger he’d spot up, but now he’s able to put the ball on the floor and get to the post. He’s rounding his game out.”

Terry Farren | BDN Terry Farren | BDN

Schildroth ranked among the state’s top scorers for the third straight year in leading George Stevens to its third consecutive Class C state championship.

The Mr. Maine Basketball finalist and three-time Class C North tournament MVP was at his best during postseason play, averaging 28 points per game as coach Dwayne Carter’s Eagles extended their tournament winning streak to 12 games.

“Taylor Schildroth was impossible to guard,” Bucksport coach Larry Deans said. “For three years we made it our mission to try and contain him and we never did. I don’t feel bad, because nobody else did, either.

“I would have loved to have seen him at any of the higher classes, because I think his game translates to any level of competition in Maine.”

Schildroth, also a BDN All-Maine first-team selection in 2017 after earning third-team recognition as a sophomore, used long-range shooting to generate much of his offense but also capitalized on quick hands to deflect the ball away from opposing dribblers and ignite plenty of transition scoring for his team.

“He has a very deep shooting range, the midrange game, and he can go to the rim,” Carter said. “He has been impossible for his opponents to guard, especially his past two years.”

Courtesy photo | BDN Courtesy photo | BDN

Maiwen also expanded his offensive game this winter for Edward Little, but it was his defensive presence that proved pivotal as the Red Eddies captured their first gold ball since 1946 by allowing an average of just 35.5 points in winning the Class AA North and state championship games.

“He made himself into a legitimate scoring threat inside, which opened up our perimeter players,” Adams said. “Defensively we could bring him out and defend at the top of our press and his length and athleticism created havoc for opposing guards bringing the ball up, or he could protect the rim and allow our perimeter defenders to deny and get after ballhandlers as they knew Wol would have their backs.”

Maiwen, who was named the KVAC A/AA South Player of the Year, averaged 3.4 blocked shots.

“He’s just an incredible athlete and a great kid, too,” Pulkkinen said. “He’s improved his game on the block and can score in different ways, but it’s his defense that I think brings Edward Little to another level. His shot-blocking ability is about as good as it comes.”

Courtesy photo | BDN Courtesy photo | BDN

Fiorillo led Scarborough in scoring, rebounds and 3-pointers as the Red Storm captured their first regional championship and advanced to the Class AA state final.

The rangy Fiorillo used increased strength and quickness to diversify his game, with more work in the post complementing his perimeter play.

“Nick had an outstanding year,” Scarborough coach Phil Conley said. “He was a very difficult matchup for teams because he could score on the block and also was a threat from beyond the arc.”

Fiorillo was named to the All-SMAA first team and was awarded the George Vinall Award as MVP of the Class AA South tournament.

“He’s a player that has scholarship potential,” Westbrook coach Dan LeGage said. “His size, interior game and perimeter skills make him a nightmare matchup for opposing teams. He has the ability to dominate a game on both ends of the floor.”

Second Team

Terry Farren | BDN Terry Farren | BDN

Curtis led the SMAA in scoring and assists — for the third straight season, in the latter category — in quarterbacking Windham to the Class AA North championship game.

Perhaps epitomizing his reputation as a fierce player was the fact that Curtis also led his team in rebounding from the point guard position.

“He’s an incredible competitor,” Pulkkinen said. “I’ve never seen a kid play as hard as he does in practice as well as games. In practice it was even more impressive to watch how hard he played, he never let anyone outwork him and it translated into his success.”

Curtis, a Mr. Maine Basketball semifinalist and first-team All-SMAA selection, will play next season at Saint Joseph’s College of Standish.

Terry Farren | BDN Terry Farren | BDN

McIntyre led Hampden to its second state championship game during his four-year career as a starter for coach Russ Bartlett’s club.

The Broncos’ big man was a Mr. Maine Basketball finalist, first-team All-KVAC A/AA North honoree and KVAC All-Defensive Team selection as well as MVP of the Class A North tourney this winter while leading Hampden to a 20-2 record.

“Ian was a picture of consistency for us the past two seasons on the offensive end, shooting over 60 percent both seasons,” Bartlett said. “I felt that in his senior year he really improved his defense. His ability to protect the rim took our half-court defense to the next level.”

McIntyre, a third-team BDN All-Maine choice in 2017, will continue his playing career at Husson University in Bangor.

Terry Farren | BDN Terry Farren | BDN

Guerrette was one of the state’s most improved players, increasing his scoring average by more than 10 points per game from a year ago in leading coach Terry Cummings’ Wildcats to the Class B North semifinals.

The Big East Conference Player of the Year and Thomas College-bound guard used his dribble-penetration ability and a productive midrange game to spark that offensive explosion, which included two games of 40-plus points and six games of at least 30.

“An increase in size and strength was a big thing for Griffin, but he’s also really quick off the dribble,” Hermon coach Mark Reed said. “He can change pace and get the defense to start going one direction and then cut back really quickly.

“He also has a variety of shots he can make. He became a shot-maker who could stretch the defense from the perimeter, hit the midrange shot and then get all the way to the rim and get fouled. His ability to make shots at all the different levels was a big asset for him.”

Courtesy photo | BDN Courtesy photo | BDN

Onek was one of the emerging stars in Class AA, ranking second in the SMAA in both scoring and rebounding while being able to step away from the basket well enough to shoot 33 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.

“On the court he’s a strong, mobile forward who is a tough matchup for opposing teams,” Wing said. “He’s consistent from beyond the arc but at the same time plays above the rim.”

A third-year varsity player and junior captain for the Rams this past winter, Onek was named to the All-SMAA first team.

Terry Farren | BDN Terry Farren | BDN

Manoogian withstood a variety of defensive schemes devised to contain him to rank among Class A South’s leading offensive threats. He averaged 28 points during the tournament, with 35 in a loss to two-time state champion Greely of Cumberland Center in the regional final.

The first-team All-SMAA selection and Mr. Maine Basketball semifinalist, who will play next winter at Saint Joseph’s, made 40 3-pointers as a senior and shot 82 percent from the free-throw line.

Terry Farren | BDN Terry Farren | BDN

“Zac epitomizes what every coach is looking for in a player,” LeGage said. He is a highly skilled, hardworking, talented person. He is someone who accepted our coaching and used what he learned to develop into one of the most complete players in the state.”

Third Team

Bowe rebounded from an injury-hampered junior season to lead Cape Elizabeth to the Class B South final with an all-around effort that was epitomized in a season-ending loss to Wells when he amassed 17 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.

Terry Farren | BDN Terry Farren | BDN

The Mr. Maine Basketball semifinalist also was named to the All-Western Maine Conference first team and received the Bob Butler Award as the top senior player-sportsman in that league. He plans to continue his studies at the University of Wisconsin.

Hartsgrove led Nokomis to its first regional semifinal since 2003 and was named the KVAC A/AA Player of the Year after a senior season when he ranked among the region’s top scorers with a game that stretched from the rim well beyond the 3-point arc.

Hartsgrove, a 1,000-point scorer who plans to play at either the University of Maine at Farmington or the University of Southern Maine next winter, made 41 3-pointers while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 77.1 percent from the free-throw line.

Courtesy photo | BDN Courtesy photo | BDN

Hagerty was another player capable of filling the stat box. The Yarmouth big man flirted with averaging a triple-double in leading the Yachtsmen to the Class B South semifinals while also being a top defensive presence near the basket.

Hagerty, a Mr. Maine Basketball semifinalist and first-team All-WMC honoree, will play next year at Brandeis University.

Marseille proved to be one of the state’s more unselfish players last winter, sacrificing individual statistics in order to quarterback Hermon High School to its first state championship.

Terry Farren | BDN Terry Farren | BDN

The Mr. Maine Basketball semifinalist, Big East Conference first-team all-star and Class B North tournament MVP could score when needed for the undefeated Hawks but more often focused on igniting the team’s transition offense and using his lanky frame to bother opposing guards on the defensive end.

Gilbert was one of the state’s top scorers in the face of numerous gimmick defenses, and concluded his career as the top scorer in Piscataquis Community High School history with 1,474 points.

Terry Farren | BDN Terry Farren | BDN

The versatile guard, who was named to the All-Penobscot Valley Conference first team after leading the league in scoring during the regular season, was at his best in the open court. He often grabbed a defensive rebound and drove the full 84 feet to create his own fast-break chances or generate scoring bids for teammates. He’ll continue his basketball career at the University of Maine at Fort Kent.

