All money from midcoast bank robbery likely recovered

Courtesy Lincoln County Sheriff's Office | BDN Courtesy Lincoln County Sheriff's Office | BDN

By J.W. Oliver , Lincoln County News • April 7, 2018 11:38 am

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office believes detectives have recovered all the money – about $2,600 – taken in the New Harbor bank robbery April 2.

April L. Blake, 46, of Waldoboro, faces one count each of class B robbery and class C theft by unauthorized taking in connection with the incident at the Damariscotta Bank and Trust branch.

Blake made her first court appearance Wednesday, April 4, according to Assistant District Attorney Matthew Gerety. She did not enter a plea.

The robbery was at 9:42 a.m., Monday, April 2, according to a statement from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

A woman “entered the bank, passed a note demanding money, and walked out with (approximately) $2,600 cash,” Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Detective Scott Hayden said in an affidavit.

[Police seek woman accused of robbing bank in coastal Maine hamlet]

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Michael Murphy declined to release the text of the note, but said it told the teller to “put all the money in the bag” and not to put in any “dye packs or trackers.”

“There was no threat of violence,” Murphy said.

At 3:55 p.m., the sheriff’s office released a surveillance image of the suspect and the truck she was driving at the time of the robbery.

The sheriff’s office received a tip at about 7 p.m., according to Hayden’s affidavit.

The anonymous tipster said the woman appeared to be Blake and said Blake and her boyfriend owned a red Chevrolet truck like the one in the image, according to the affidavit.

Hayden and Detective Sgt. Jason Pease went to the couple’s home on Jackson Road in North Waldoboro, according to Hayden. The truck was in the driveway.

“April Blake spoke with us and admitted to writing the note, giving it to the teller, and stated she received a large amount of cash,” Hayden said in the affidavit. “Blake stated she never counted it. Blake stated the money was hidden in the residence.”

Blake and her boyfriend consented to a search of the residence.

“She also pointed out all the evidence, to include the money, shoes, clothing, and dust mask,” Hayden said.

“We believe we’ve recovered all the money,” Murphy said in a phone interview. He declined to release the exact amount.

Blake’s boyfriend did not know about the robbery, according to the affidavit.

Hayden arrested Blake at about 9:30 p.m., according to a jail admission form. She was taken to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset.

Blake was released on bail Thursday, April 5, according to jail personnel.

Blake’s bail was set at $1,000 cash, according to court documents. She cannot enter any bank or credit union and must abide by the terms of a supervision contract with Maine Pretrial Services.

The affidavit does not indicate a motive for the robbery. Gerety declined to comment on the matter.

While Blake did not threaten violence, a person can be guilty of robbery under state law if the person “intentionally or knowingly places any person present in fear of the imminent use of force with the intent … (to) compel the person in control of the property to give it up …”

It was not clear whether Blake has an attorney. Court documents did not name an attorney and Gerety did not know whether she has an attorney.

Blake declined comment when reached by phone.

Blake will next appear in court June 4.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.