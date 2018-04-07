Police say ‘bad batch’ of heroin causing overdoses in Hancock County

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

By CBS 13 • April 7, 2018 12:57 pm

HANCOCK COUNTY — Four overdoses in a three-hour period Friday have police warning the public about a “bad batch” of heroin.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department posted the warning on its Facebook page. The users involved in the string of overdoses were revived with multiple doses of Narcan, an anti-overdose drug.

Police said the heroin may have been sold in the Hancock and Washington County areas.

“If you have a loved one battling addiction and heroin is their vice, please spread the word and urge caution,” the Facebook post reads.

