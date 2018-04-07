Hancock
April 07, 2018
Hancock Latest News | Poll Questions | Tieman murder trial | CMP Bills | Facebook
Hancock

Police say ‘bad batch’ of heroin causing overdoses in Hancock County

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Needles and a spoon lay heaped together on a Portland street.
By CBS 13

HANCOCK COUNTY — Four overdoses in a three-hour period Friday have police warning the public about a “bad batch” of heroin.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department posted the warning on its Facebook page. The users involved in the string of overdoses were revived with multiple doses of Narcan, an anti-overdose drug.

Police said the heroin may have been sold in the Hancock and Washington County areas.

“If you have a loved one battling addiction and heroin is their vice, please spread the word and urge caution,” the Facebook post reads.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like