Jimmy Kimmel feuds with Sean Hannity, who called him a ‘disgrace’ after Melania Trump jokes

Sonia Rao, The Washington Post • April 7, 2018 2:28 pm

Sean Hannity and Fox News are certainly not Jimmy Kimmel’s “and Friends,” as the late night host put it Thursday night. Kimmel has become a frequent target of conservative criticism ever since he joined the health care debate last year, and this week was no exception.

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host played a clip during his monologue Monday night that showed first lady Melania Trump reading aloud from a children’s book during the White House Easter celebration. He proceeded to mock her accent, enraging Hannity, who took to Fox News Wednesday to call Kimmel a “despicable disgrace.”

“Liberal Jimmy Kimmel, making fun of the first lady of the United States and her involvement in the White House Easter Egg Roll,” Hannity said. “Even her accent … Assclown Kimmel. Now, I’m going to tell you something: What a disgrace. Hey, Mr. Kimmel, that’s her fifth language. How many do you speak?”

On Thursday night, Kimmel played the Hannity clip and then responded to it, claiming he speaks more than the first lady: English, Spanish, Italian, Chinese – wait, does Vegenaise count?

“I do not speak assclown, though,” Kimmel continued. “What even is an assclown?”

Kimmel fired back at Hannity with more crude jokes, eventually accusing the Fox News host of hypocrisy.

“This is the guy who defended the multiply-alleged pedophile Roy Moore, and I’m the despicable disgrace. I’m the assclown,” Kimmel said. “If I’m an assclown – and I might very well be – you, Sean, are the whole asscircus.”

After Kimmel’s monologue aired on ABC, Hannity called him “Harvey Weinstein jr” on Twitter and threatened to say more on Friday. Kimmel responded, “I can’t wait!” to which Hannity replied, “Game on.” Hannity used the hashtag #pervertkimmel both times, referring to an old clip he found of the ABC host asking women to guess what he had stuffed into his pants.

Hannity did not specifically react to the last portion of Kimmel’s monologue, during which the late-night host suggested he channel his anger toward the president’s alleged actions.

“You know what I think is disrespectful of the first lady?” Kimmel asked. “Cheating on her with a porn star after she has a baby. Why don’t you rant a little about that, Sean Hannity?”