UMaine baseball team continues homestand with America East series against Stony Brook

By Larry Mahoney , BDN Staff • April 6, 2018 1:15 pm

Updated: April 6, 2018 1:15 pm

College Baseball

MAINE vs. STONY BROOK

Time, site: Saturday (2), noon, Sunday, noon, Mahaney Diamond, Orono, Maine

Records: UMaine 8-19 (4-2 America East); Stony Brook 15-11 (4-2)

Series, last meeting: Stony Brook leads 47-31, UMaine 3-0 on 5/26/17

Key players: Maine — SS Jeremy Pena (.297 batting average, 3 home runs, 13 runs batted in, 24 runs scores), RF Hernen Sardinas (.291-3-17), C-DH Christopher Bec (.288-3-11), 3b Danny Casals (.288-4-20), CF Brandon Vicens (.270-1-7); Stony Brook — SS Nick Grande (.400-3-16, 28 runs, 13 doubles), 3B Bobby Honeyman (.326-1-17), C Sean Buckhout (291-0-9), RF-DH Michael Wilson (.284-2-24)

Pitching matchups: UMaine — RH Zach Winn (1-0, 2.39 earned run average), RH John Arel (2-0, 2.73), RH Nick Silva (2-2, 4.91); Stony Brook — RH Bret Clarke (2-2, 2.70), RH Brian Herrmann (3-2, 4.74), RH Greg Marino (1-1, 7.27)

Game notes: The Black Bears and Seawolves are tied with the University of Maryland, Baltimore County atop the AE standings. SBU won all three regular-season meetings in 2017 but the Black Bears beat the Seawolves 3-0 in the tournament. SBU senior righty Aaron Pinto is tied for 15th in the country with seven saves. He is 2-1 with a 0.46 ERA. Stony Brook’s 63 doubles rank tied for 19th. Grande leads the league in hitting. Sardinas has reached base in 11 straight games and Vicens has in nine. Winn, Arel and Silva are a combined 4-1 with a 1.23 ERA in their six league starts. They have allowed 23 hits in 36 2/3 innings. Head coach Matt Senk has 786 victories in 28 seasons at Stony Brook and guided the Seawolves to the College World Series in 2012, becoming the first Northeast team to do so since UMaine in 1986.