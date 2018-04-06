Price announces Husson football team’s new wide receivers coach

April 6, 2018 3:39 pm

Updated: April 6, 2018 3:48 pm

Dan Brainard, most recently an assistant coach at Hartwick College, has joined the Husson University football staff as the wide receivers’ coach.

Brainard spent six seasons at Hartwick, working primarily with the Hawks’ wide receivers, tight ends and special teams.

“We are excited to have Dan join the Husson football staff,” Husson coach Gabby Price said in a news release. “He is an outstanding person and coach who is about empowering players and building relationships.”

Brainard was the starting quarterback for Hartwick in 2010 and 2011 and finished his playing career ranked fifth in school history in passing yards (3,371) and 6th in passing touchdowns (22).

Husson begins its 2018 season on Sept. 8 at Union College of Schenectady, New York

“Dan’s football experiences have been terrific.” Price said. “His players have had great success, and we are confident that success will continue at Husson.”

Bucknam bound for NVU-Lyndon

Brunswick High School senior forward Colby Bucknam will continue his basketball career this fall at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon — formerly Lyndon State University.

Bucknam, a 6-foot-6 forward, was a second-team All-Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference selection and a KVAC Senior All-Star Game participant last season after helping coach Todd Hanson’s Dragons to a 12-7 record and an appearance in the Class A South quarterfinals.

“Colby is a rare breed of post player who is still comfortable with his back to the basket but also can step out on the perimeter and knock down a shot,” said Hanson. “I truly feel that his best basketball is ahead of him, and with four years of college to get stronger, Colby could develop into a force in the North Atlantic Conference.”

As a senior Bucknam averaged 11.9 points and 4.6 rebounds and the three-year varsity player concluded his high school career ranked 26th on Dragons’ career scoring list.

Bucknam will initially enroll at NVU-Lyndon as an Explorations major.

“Colby will bring us some much needed size and presence around the basket,” Hornets coach Dave Pasiak said in a news release. “He’s a very solid player right now and still has a lot of untapped potential as well. Most importantly, he’s a very high character young man who will be a great addition to our program and a big part of its foundation.”