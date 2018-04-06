Maine swimmer wins championship at YMCA national meet

By Robby MacDonald, Special to the BDN • April 6, 2018 10:25 am

Olivia Harper of the Bath YMCA earned a national title on Thursday at the YMCA Short Course National Championship being held in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The 16-year-old standout won the gold medal in the 100-yard backstroke, an event in which another Mainer also earned a podium finish.

Harper recorded a time of 54.6 seconds in the trials and then lowered it to 53.7 in the finals. She out-touched runner-up Emma Shuppert of Blue Ash, Ohio, who clocked a 53.85.

There were 179 competitors in the event.

Harper, who trains with coach Jay Morissette at the Bath Y, split 26.1 at the 50 and then raced ahead of the field over the final 50 yards with a 27.5.

Gabby Low of Kennebec Valley YMCA in Augusta collected the bronze medal in the 100 back with a time of 53.87. Lowe, a leader on Cony High’s state championship team, had qualified sixth in the trials at 55.09 but sliced 1.22 seconds off her time in the finals.

Harper also had won a silver medal in Wednesday’s 200-yard backstroke event.

Harper’s victory follows a gold-medal performance last year at the YMCA Nationals by Bath’s Caitlin Tycz in the 100 butterfly. Tycz continued her swimming at University of Southern California and competed in this year’s NCAA Division I championship meet.

Also on Thursday, Kennebec Valley YMCA’s Nathan Berry competed in the preliminaries in the men’s 100 backstroke and finished in 51.7.

Bath YMCA teams competed in the 200 freestyle relay. Matt Yost (22.7), Brian Hess (21.4), Brandon Johnson (21.8) and Nicco Bartone (21.9) finished in 1:27.9.

Harper (24.1), Ella Martin (23.9), Mary McLeod (24.7), and Haley Harper (24.6) clocked a 1:37.7 on the women’s side.

Carson Prouty (53.8) and Colby Prouty (54.6) of Bangor, both of whom compete for the Canoe City Swim Club at the Old Town-Orono YMCA, swam in the preliminaries of the men’s 100 backstroke.