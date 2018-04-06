One of Maine’s last great fishing clubs is going under

BDN archive photo | BDN BDN archive photo | BDN

By John Holyoke , BDN Staff • April 6, 2018

The Veazie Salmon Club, which since the 1970s has hosted anglers from around the country as they fished the productive Penobscot River pools below, will cease to exist in the coming months, according to a longtime member.

Interest in the club has waned in recent years, as Atlantic salmon have been listed under the federal Endangered Species Act and no salmon fishing has been allowed on the river since a short, experimental season was staged in 2008.

Member Gayland Hachey, who owns a fly shop in town, sent out an email on Thursday that announced the club’s demise.

Under the heading “DEATH OF THE VEAZIE SALMON CLUB,” Hachey offered an update on the club’s future.

“To anyone that is a Veazie Salmon Club Member, we have shut down all of the utilities to the club and [member] Claude Westfall is taking all of the club pictures and memorabilia down to the Atlantic Salmon Museum,” Hachey wrote. “This is all do to the lack of members and funding when the funds run out this fall we will have to let the club go to the town for back taxes.”

The club is one of three salmon clubs on the Penobscot. The Penobscot Salmon Club in Brewer is the oldest, and members there have been working on a proposal to build the Maine Atlantic Salmon Museum on the site. Farther upriver sits the Eddington Salmon Club.

