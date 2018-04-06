Cause of death determined for Pittsfield woman found in trunk

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • April 6, 2018 10:14 am

The death of a Pittsfield woman found in the trunk of a car last month has been ruled a suicide, authorities said.

The 30-year-old woman died of acute intoxication from oxycontin and hydroxyzine, according to the chief medical examiner’s office, which concluded she killed herself. A bottle of pills and an iced coffee were found beside her inside the truck, Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland said.

A mechanic at the Varney auto dealership in Pittsfield on March 2 found her body inside the trunk of a Chevrolet Malibu after the car had been towed there from a Wal-Mart parking lot in Palmyra. The woman’s relatives had found the car but didn’t have the keys to get inside, according to McCausland.

To reach a suicide prevention hotline, call 888-568-1112 or 800-273-TALK (8255), or visit www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

