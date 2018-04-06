Portland
April 06, 2018
Portland

Board approves master plan for Scarborough Downs development

Robert F. Bukaty | AP
A sign welcomes race fans to the Scarborough Downs harness racing track, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, in Scarborough, Maine. The town's town planning board has approved a master plan for the development of the track.
The Associated Press

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A Maine town planning board has approved a master plan for the development of the former Scarborough Downs track.

The Portland Press Herald reports Scarborough officials unanimously approved the first phase of the Crossroads Planned Development District on Thursday night.

Cross Roads Holdings bought the 480-acre property for $6.7 million in early January. It says the first phase includes construction of a single-family subdivision, 24 garden condominiums, 24 duplex cottages, a 56-unit apartment complex and a 12-unit memory care facility.

Developer Rocco Risbara says he believes the project will meet a lot of needs that people want.

Risbara says construction on the project will start in the summer once the project gets full approval.

