Two airlines propose seasonal service to Bar Harbor region

By Nick Sambides Jr. , BDN Staff • April 6, 2018 12:55 pm

Two airlines have offered to replace a departing seasonal airliner at Bar Harbor Airport, giving airport managers hope that their busiest season won’t be compromised.

Silver Airways and Boutique Air submitted proposals to the U.S. Department of Transportation to replace the departing Pen-Air, whose contract to serve Bar Harbor lapses June 30.

Without a seasonal airliner, Bar Harbor would be left with one carrier, Cape Air, to serve during the summer. The lack of a second carrier could decrease the passengers the Trenton-based airport serves, which could reduce its federal maintenance funding, officials have said.

Carriers typically need 60 to 90 days to set up service at an airport. That cuts it close for a new airline to replace Pen-Air on July 1, Bradley Madeira, the airport’s manager, has said.

The airport’s advisory committee will meet on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the airport’s fire station to recommend a carrier to Hancock County commissioners.

Underlining the tight timeline involved, the commissioners will hold a special meeting at 8:30 a.m. April 13 in Ellsworth to make a recommendation to the federal DoT, Madeira said Friday. Federal officials will have the final say.

Pen-Air averaged 6,882 passengers annually over the last three years.

