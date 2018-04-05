Maine swimmers score at YMCA national championships

BDN File | BDN BDN File | BDN

By Robby MacDonald, Special to the BDN • April 5, 2018 10:07 am

Updated: April 5, 2018 10:10 am

Olivia Harper, swimming for the Bath YMCA, finished second in the finals of the 200-yard backstroke on Wednesday at the YMCA Nationals in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Bangor High School senior Colby Prouty, racing for the Old Town YMCA, also scored in the finals, placing fourth in the 200 breaststroke.

Harper qualified fourth in the trials and then moved to second in the finals with a time of 1 minute, 57 seconds. The winner recorded a 1:54.7.

In an event where a national record of 1:53.5 was established, Prouty lowered his trial time in the finals to finish in 2:01.1.

Gabby Low of Kennebec Valley YMCA in Augusta placed 14th in the 100-yard butterfly at 55.5, two seconds behind the winning time of 53.4. Kennebec Valley’s Cecilia Guadalupi touched in 2:26.5 in the 200 breaststroke.

Other Maine competitors in Wednesday’s racing included Ritchie Mathews of the Downeast YMCA in Ellsworth in the 100 butterfly (52.9) and 200 breaststroke (2:13.4). Ava Sealander, also of the Downeast Y, posted a 56.4 in the 100 butterfly while Harper swam a 56.6.

Brian Hess of the Bath YMCA finished in 2:09.7 in the 200 breaststroke and teammate Matt Yost clocked a 53.8 in the butterfly.

The meet concludes Saturday.