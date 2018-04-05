AP source: Irving out for playoffs following knee surgery

By KYLE HIGHTOWER, AP • April 5, 2018 1:38 pm

BOSTON — A person with knowledge of the situation says Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving will miss the rest of the regular season and playoffs after surgery on his left knee.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the team has not released the news. ESPN first reported the development.

The team has said that Irving had a “minimally invasive” procedure March 24. That was to remove a wire that had been placed in his knee during surgery to repair his broken kneecap from the 2015 NBA finals.

The team said the knee was structurally sound and the kneecap healed, but the wire had been putting pressure on the knee.

An original estimate would have sidelined Irving through at least start of the postseason and possibly into the second round.