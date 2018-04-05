Lightning strike traveled underground and started Maine house fire, fire chief says

Creative Commons license 2.0 | BDN Creative Commons license 2.0 | BDN

The Associated Press • April 5, 2018 10:29 am

SACO, Maine — Fire officials in Maine say a lightning strike that hit a utility pole traveled underground and started a house fire.

The Portland Press Herald reports the fire happened Wednesday afternoon in Saco. Firefighters contained the fire in a basement unit of a duplex.

Saco Fire Department Capt. Chris West believes the fire was caused by lightning that traveled underground because a water main was destroyed and the basement unit sustained the most damage.

The utility pole was destroyed and area homes lost power. Utility crews were on the scene trying to restore power and repair the damage.

Featured photo by Flickr user Flowizm used under Creative Commons license 2.0.