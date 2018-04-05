Portland sues opioid manufacturers, joining national legal action

By Jake Bleiberg , BDN Staff • April 5, 2018 3:18 pm

Updated: April 5, 2018 4:41 pm

PORTLAND, Maine — In an expected move, the city on Thursday brought a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers.

With the filing of the suit in Cumberland County Superior Court, Portland joined a national legal push to hold drug companies responsible for the mounting financial and human toll of the opioid crisis.

“This case is about one thing: corporate greed,” states the introduction to the nearly 400-page court document. “[Drug companies] put their desire for profits above the health and well-being of the city of Portland’s residents.”

Selectmen and councilors in several Maine municipalities — including Portland — have voted to bring suit against opioid manufacturers and distributors in recent months, joining a nationwide effort orchestrated by a New York law firm.

The suit names a 26 defendants including individual doctors and drug companies such as Purdue Pharmaceuticals and Johnson & Johnson. It seeks monetary damages.

Mayor Ethan Strimling, attorney Adam Lee and a number of other local officials and community members are slated to hold a news conference discussing the lawsuit Thursday afternoon.

The city will be represented in the case by Auburn lawfirm Trafton, Matzen, Belleau and Frenette, and Napoli Scholnick of New York. The city’s chief attorney previously said that Portland will pay nothing to bring the suit and would keep two-thirds of any winnings, with the rest going to the firms.

In December, the Bangor City Council voted unanimously to bring a similar suit but has not yet filed it. Other communities where government boards have reportedly voted to join the lawsuit include Biddeford, Saco, Sanford, Auburn and Lewiston.

The lawsuit follows Maine’s deadliest year for overdose deaths. In 2017, 418 people died drug induced deaths, including 57 in Portland.

BDN Staff Writer Alex Acquisto contributed to this report.