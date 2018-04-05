Owner increases reward for pet Maine cattle killed with arrows in 2015

Daria Goggins | BDN Daria Goggins | BDN

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • April 5, 2018 6:15 pm

The owner of two cattle killed on a Richmond farm in November 2015 has increased to $5,000 the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for the crime.

Daria Goggins found the bodies of her two 13-year-old pet Holstein cattle, Theodore and Isadora, the afternoon of Nov. 20, 2015, near her farm.

The cows were killed with either a crossbow or some type of compound bow used in hunting.

Richmond Police Chief Scott MacMaster said at the time that officers had interviewed several “persons of interest” but had made no arrests.

One of the people interviewed by police drives a green 2000 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck with an extended cab, MacMaster said. He asked anyone who may have seen the truck on or around Alexander Reed, Langdon or Savage roads on Nov. 18 or 19, 2015, to contact Richmond police.

Charges for the crime would likely include cruelty to animals and/or criminal mischief — the latter a charge that could be elevated to a felony depending on whether the damage exceeds $2,000.

“It’s hard to put a numerical value on a pet,” MacMaster said following the shooting. “If they were being raised as beef critters, you’d only look at the dollar amount. I think if you look at what they would sell for for meat and what she has invested in them, it’s well over $2,000.”

A tip line has been established, and Goggins asks anyone with information to call 629-8766.

Follow the BDN Bath-Brunswick on Facebook for the latest southern midcoast Maine news.