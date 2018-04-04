Police: Man with mouthful of drugs attacks Bangor cop who pulled him over

Courtesy Bangor Police Department | BDN Courtesy Bangor Police Department | BDN

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • April 4, 2018 12:06 pm

Updated: April 4, 2018 12:07 pm

A Brooklyn man hiding drugs in his mouth attacked a Bangor cop Tuesday when the officer pulled him over and asked him to spit them out, police said.

Around 11:12 a.m., Officer David Farrar stopped a car on High Street driven by 39-year-old Heidi McComb, of Bangor, according to Sgt. Wade Betters.

During the stop, he noticed that her passenger, 39-year-old Robert Arrington of Brooklyn, appeared to be hiding something in his mouth, Betters said. Suspecting it was drugs, Farrar asked Arrington to open his mouth.

When the man refused, Farrar tried to remove him from the vehicle and Arrington lunged at the officer’s waist, knocking him to the ground, Betters said.

“A wrestling match” ensued, Betters said.

Three drivers pulled over to help Farrar, who eventually gained control of Arrington and got him to spit out a bag containing nearly $3,000 worth of crack and heroin, Betters said. Farrar wasn’t seriously injured except for a few scrapes, he said.

The pair was taken to the Penobscot County Jail on drug trafficking charges, and Arrington faces additional charges for attacking an officer and refusing to submit to arrest.

