Drug agents seize heroin valued at more than $70k in Augusta motel

Maine Drug Enforcement Agency

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • April 4, 2018 10:37 am

Four people accused of operating a drug ring inside an Augusta motel were arrested Monday with at least $70,000 of heroin in their possession, authorities said.

Maine Drug Enforcement agents raided a room at the Augusta Inn on Edison Drive on Tuesday night after receiving multiple reports that a drug dealing outfit had set up shop there, according to Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland.

Agents discovered and seized more than 350 grams of heroin — which has a conservative street value of $70,000 — a small amount of crack cocaine, and more than $3,800 in suspected drug money, he said.

Four locals were suspected of dealing the drugs: Krystle Clark, 27, Alex Kanaria, 27, both of Sidney; and Andrew Redmond, 29, and Danielle Violette, 27, both of Augusta.

The four were charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs and were taken to the Kennebec County Jail, McCausland said. All were expected to appear in Kennebec Unified Court on Wednesday.

