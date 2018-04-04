20 years ago, a Maine teen was stabbed to death outside a Denny’s. Police are still looking for witnesses

Portland Police Department photo | BDN Portland Police Department photo | BDN

By CBS 13 • April 4, 2018 12:56 pm

Robert Joyal was an 18 year-old Gorham High School student when he was stabbed to death 20-years ago, on April 4, 1998.

Police say Robert was out with friends at Denny’s at 1091 Congress St. in Portland and an altercation took place in the parking lot.

It was during this altercation that investigators say Robert died.

Police said they interviewed dozens of witnesses and eventually one man, Seiha Srey, was indicted for murder.

Before a trial could happen, the charges were dismissed and no one has ever been held accountable for the crime.

Srey died in a 2007 shooting.

The Joyal family is left with many unanswered questions about Robert’s death, according to police.

If you were a witness to this crime or have information, please contact Detective Jeff Tully at (207) 874-8550.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.