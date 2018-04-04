Low-cost airline to launch service from Portland

David Zalubowski | AP David Zalubowski | AP

By Jake Bleiberg , BDN Staff • April 4, 2018 12:41 pm

PORTLAND, Maine — Low-cost Frontier airlines is set to start direct flights from Portland to Denver, Raleigh-Durham and Orlando this summer.

The airline announced Wednesday morning that it will begin offering non-stop flights to Denver and Raleigh in July and to Orlando in August.

The Colorado-based airline is scheduled to operate these routes through November 14 and will eventually make a decision about whether to extend service based on passenger interest, according Zachary Sundquist, assistant airport director of the Portland International Jetport.

Frontier offers low initial ticket prices but has add-on fees for things like choosing one’s own seat or bringing carry-on or checked baggage.

In a statement, the airline said it will offer flights to and from Denver on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and to Raleigh on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays starting July 10. Flights to and from Orlando will begin on Aug. 12 and run on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

