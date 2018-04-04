Business
City board approves IDEXX expansion, setting stage for 600 new hires

CBS 13 | BDN
A sign outside Westbrook City Hall.
The Associated Press
WESTBROOK, Maine — A Maine city planning board has approved an expansion for a veterinary technology firm that will allow the group to hire 600 more employees.

The Westbrook Planning Board voted unanimously in favor of Idexx Laboratories’ expansion on Tuesday. The Portland Press Herald reports the company estimates the project will cost $62 million and would add a multilevel, 135,000-square-foot expansion to the existing global headquarters.

[Major Maine employer wants to extend tax break as it plans expansion]

Westbrook City Planner Jennie Franceschi says the board placed several conditions on the project, including final approval from the Maine Department of Transportation for a traffic permit.

Idexx officials said Tuesday they are still working to get final approval on the traffic permit.

The firm has been based in Westbrook since 1991 and employs 7,000 people worldwide, including 2,500 in Westbrook.

