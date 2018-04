April 3, 2018 7:47 pm

Updated: April 3, 2018 7:48 pm

WGME and the Bangor Daily News are hosting a Republican debate Tuesday night. The debate will run from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. and it will stream live on the websites of WGME and the BDN. All four candidates — businessman Shawn Moody, former Maine Health and Human Services Commissioner Mary Mayhew, Maine Senate Majority Leader Garrett Mason and Maine House Minority Leader Ken Fredette — have confirmed that they will attend.