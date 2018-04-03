Man whose body was found on a Maine road died of natural causes

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • April 3, 2018 9:28 am

Updated: April 3, 2018 11:21 am

A 63-year-old Scarborough man who was found dead on the street near his home early Sunday morning died of a heart attack, authorities said.

A newspaper carrier found the naked body of Raymond Frank lying on Skyline Street just before 6 a.m., Scarborough Sgt. Rick Rouse said. Because the body was found in a public way, the Maine State Police also responded to the scene.

An autopsy performed by the Maine medical examiner’s office found that Frank died of cardiac arrest, according to Public Safety Spokesman Steve McCausland.

Authorities are unsure why Frank was only wearing socks and slippers when he was found, McCausland said.

