Maine deputy administered Narcan several times to revive man

John Minchillo | AP John Minchillo | AP

By Staff Report, Lincoln County News • April 3, 2018 12:13 pm

Updated: April 3, 2018 12:35 pm

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Collamore administered Narcan several times to revive a man who overdosed on opiates in Whitefield on Monday.

At about 9:20 a.m. Monday, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a Whitefield woman who said she believed a male friend had accidentally overdosed on opiates, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Collamore and Sgt. Matthew Day were dispatched to the scene, along with emergency medical services.

Arriving first on the scene, Collamore observed a unresponsive 26-year-old male on the floor with evidence of intravenous drug use nearby. Collamore administered the overdose-reversing drug naloxone, also known by the brand name Narcan, several times before getting the victim to respond.

Delta Ambulance and Jefferson First Responders arrived moments later. The man was stabilized and taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the incident and the source of the drugs.

The agency asks anyone with information about the incident to contact detective Terry Michaud at 882-7332 or tmichaud@lincolnso.me.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.