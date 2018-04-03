Feds sentence Maine man for using false name while trying to buy gun

April 3, 2018 6:09 pm

A Brunswick man was sentenced Tuesday to serve 2.5 years in prison for providing false information while trying to buy a gun.

U.S. District Court Judge George Singal issued the sentence to Evan Lewis, 28, of Brunswick on Tuesday, according to U.S. Attorney Halsey Frank. Lewis also will serve three years of supervised release when he completes his prison term.

Lewis pleaded guilty on Oct. 26, 2017.

Court records show that on July 22, 2015, Lewis attempted to buy a pistol from a pawn shop in Lewiston. He used the name David Frank Lewis on paperwork required for the firearms purchase and denied having been convicted of a felony crime or being an unlawful drug user.

He had previously been convicted of felony charges for illegally using methamphetamine.

A cashier at the pawn shop refused to sell Lewis the pistol because the name he gave did not match the name on his driver’s license. Lisbon and Auburn police, as well as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, participated in the investigation.

