Bangor bridge clipped by snow plow still closed to vehicles

Alex Acquisto | BDN Alex Acquisto | BDN

A Kenduskeag Stream bridge that was damaged by a snow plow in early March remains off limits to vehicle traffic because city workers need more time to fix it, a public works official said.

Public Works Director Dana Wardwell could not say when it may be fixed, but hopes to have it finished before the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race on Saturday, April 21.

A Bangor city plow truck cracked a metal expansion joint on the York Street bridge that runs behind the Charles Inn and Bangor Savings Bank during the March 8 nor’easter. People can walk on the bridge, but it has been closed to vehicle traffic for almost a month.

Wardwell said he initially thought just the metal expansion joint needed replacing, but now he said his crews need to dig out and replace 6 to 8 inches of damaged concrete at the eastern base of the bridge before a new expansion joint is added.

An expansion joint allows concrete to expand and contract with temperature changes without cracking. The expansion joint needs to be flush with the new concrete, all of which will take take crews several days to complete, Wardwell said.

