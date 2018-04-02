UMaine softball team sweeps three-game set with Hartford

By Larry Mahoney , BDN Staff • April 2, 2018 6:17 am

Senior right-hander Annie Kennedy scattered eight hits and two runs, one earned, over 4⅔ innings to earn her second win of the weekend, and Molly Flowers hurled 2⅓ innings of scoreless relief as the University of Maine’s softball team beat Hartford 6-2 on Sunday to complete a sweep of their three-game weekend America East series in West Hartford, Connecticut.

UMaine had swept a Saturday doubleheader 5-2 and 2-0. The 2-0 game went eight innings. It was the league-opening series for both teams.

UMaine is now 12-14 overall, while Hartford is 6-12.

On Sunday, Kennedy struck out four and didn’t walk anyone before giving way to Flowers, who struck out one and walked one while allowing two hits.

UMaine built a 6-0 lead with two runs in the first and four more in the fifth en route to the win.

Rachel Carlson’s single and Maddie Decker’s fielder’s choice delivered the first-inning runs before Laurine German’s RBI fielder’s choice, a run-producing throwing error by the catcher, Carlson’s RBI triple and Decker’s sacrifice fly accounted for the fifth-inning runs.

Carlson’s triple and single and Erika Leonard’s double and single paced UMaine, while Alex Saharek went 4-for-4 for Hartford and Elizabeth Newkirk singled twice.

On Saturday, freshman Kyleigh O’Donnell and senior Flowers combined on a five-hit, eight-inning shutout and Decker’s bunt scored Leonard from third to break the scoreless deadlock in the eighth before Alyssa Derrick added a sacrifice fly.

Leonard had singled to open the inning, German sacrificed her to second and Carlson’s single sent her to third.

O’Donnell hurled six innings of three-hit ball with no walks and six strikeouts, and Flowers allowed two hits in two innings with a walk and two strikeouts.

Leonard, Carlson, Meghan Royle and Sarah Coyne had two hits for UMaine, and Royle’s double was the game’s only extra-base hit.

In the series opener, German drove in three runs with a triple and a fielder’s choice, and Derrick hit a solo homer to back the combined eight-hitter fashioned by Kennedy and Flowers.

Kennedy allowed eight hits and two runs with five strikeouts and no walks over 6⅓ innings before Flowers got the final two outs.

German had a single to go with her triple. Amber Mianti had a two-run homer in the seventh for Hartford. Lily Spencer had three singles and Danielle Rocheleau had a pair for the Hawks.

Baseball

Husson 5-5, UMF 8-1

At the Winkin Complex in Bangor on Saturday, Cody Collins tossed a four-hit complete game, striking out five and walking two, and Luke Covey went 3-for-3 and drove in three runs as Husson salvaged the nightcap after the University of Maine-Farmington rallied for four two-out runs in the seventh inning to take the opener.

In the nightcap, Covey singled home a pair of first-inning runs to stake Husson to a 2-0 lead and, after Nick Attaliades-Ryan cut the lead in half with a run-scoring single in the third, Covey’s RBI triple in the fifth and Nick Whitten’s squeeze bunt pushed the lead to 4-1.

Conor Maguire’s sacrifice fly in the sixth added an insurance run.

Mike Wong had two doubles for Husson, which is now 3-8 overall and 1-1 in North Atlantic Conference play.

Jimmy Parks had two singles for UMF, which is 4-5 and 1-1.

In the first game, Riley Chickering’s two-out RBI single in the seventh tied the game before Kevin Carter belted a three-run homer to decide it.

Carter drove in five runs as he also had a two-run single in the third inning to cut Husson’s 4-0 lead in half.

Attaliades-Ryan’s RBI double and a run-producing double play grounder tied it in the fifth, but Wong’s RBI single in the sixth regained the lead for Husson.

Attaliades-Ryan, Parks and Chickering had two hits each for UMF as did Carter.

Stefan Strachan and Maguire each doubled and singled for Husson.

Women’s lacrosse

New England College 23, Husson 17

At Henniker, New Hampshire, on Saturday, Tara Bainbridge scored 11 goals and assisted on three more and Alana Scott added nine goals and four assists as New England College improved to 7-2 overall, 4-0 in North Atlantic Conference play.

Caitlin Shanahan had two goals and two assists and Tailor Chapin had a goal and an assist for the Pilgrims, and McKenzie Gallasso made nine saves.

Amanda Deshaies had five goals to go with two assists for Husson and became the school’s all-time leading scorer with 98 goals.

Korallei Fifield scored five goals for the Eagles, and Paige Daigle and Cali Newton each scored three times. Maddy Olsen had a goal and three assists and Mallory Burchill made eight saves for the Eagles, who are 2-3 and 2-1, respectively.

Men’s lacrosse

New England College 13, Husson 1

At Henniker, New Hampshire, on Saturday, Zach Cotoni scored four goals and also had an assist and Matt Richard had a goal and six assists as New England College improved to 6-4 overall, 3-0 in the NAC.

Husson fell to 2-4 and 2-1, respectively.

Charles Hacking had three goals and an assist for New England College and Jacob Blanchette scored twice. Reilly Parker, Patrick Storie and Bryce Wilbur had the other goals and Parker also picked up an assist. William Platt made six saves and Anthony Martino made two for the Pilgrims. Martino allowed the goal.

Zach Glazier scored for Husson off a Brandon Bosse assist and Matt Martin made 19 saves.

