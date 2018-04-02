Politics
April 02, 2018
Politics Latest News | Poll Questions | Chinese Tariffs | David Hogg | Marissa Kennedy
Politics

Free high-capacity magazines given out at gun rights rally

Lisa Rathke | AP
Lisa Rathke | AP
Rob Curtis, executive editor of a firearms magazine, hands out 30-round magazines at a gun rights event outside the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier, Vermont, on Saturday, March 31, 2018, to oppose gun restriction legislation passed by the Legislature the previous day.
The Associated Press

Gun rights supporters protesting gun restriction legislation have gathered outside the Vermont Statehouse to urge the governor not to sign the bill.

Police estimate hundreds of protesters turned out Saturday to show their opposition a day after the Vermont legislature passed the gun restrictions package.

Protesters were giving away 1,200 30-round magazines. The legislation would ban high-capacity magazines and rapid-fire devices known as bump stocks, in addition to raising the legal age. It also would expand background checks for private gun sales.

People who own high-capacity magazines before the law takes effect can keep them.

Gun rights advocates also were accepting donations for a fund to challenge the Vermont legislation.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott is expected to sign the bill.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like