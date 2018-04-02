Porch fire spreads rapidly, badly damages Kittery home

Ioanna Raptis | Portsmouth Herald Ioanna Raptis | Portsmouth Herald

By CBS 13 • April 2, 2018 12:25 pm

A fire believed to have been started by improperly disposed smoking materials caused significant damage to a home in Kittery Saturday evening.

The fire at 67 Whipple Road, near one of the entrances to the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, started on the porch around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Kittery Fire Chief David O’Brien said.

O’Brien said when he arrived on scene the porch was burning, and the fire had quickly spread inside the two-story home, prompting him to go to a second alarm to bring in more resources from surrounding communities in Maine and New Hampshire.

Two people got outside safely and informed O’Brien how they believed the fire started, leading him to deem the fire to be not suspicious in nature.

Whipple Road, which is Route 103, was closed for around three hours.

One firefighter was taken to a hospital after getting something in their eye. The firefighter was treated and released, O’Brien said.

The chief would not say the home is a total loss but the fire caused heavy damage.

Two people were displaced by the fire and are receiving help from local agencies, O’Brien said.

