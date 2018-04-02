Former Cirque du Soleil performer, coach look to open circus school in Biddeford

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

By CBS 13 • April 2, 2018 3:52 pm

The circus could be coming to Biddeford.

A couple is looking to start a circus school in the city.

Amity Stoddard and her husband are looking at a space in the old Pepperell Mill.

“We will be teaching everything from acrobatics, to partner acro, to trapeze, aerial silks, straps, human pyramid,” Stoddard told CBS 13.

Stoddard traveled for years with Cirque du Soleil, and her husband, Sellam El Ouahabi, is a circus coach.

The two say they have a lot of traditions they want to pass along, including for school-aged kids, with classes that would work around school hours.

“I’m going to bring a lot of coaches from outside, [from] Europe to be here, to share their wisdom,” said El Ouahabi.

The two are in negotiations to lease or rent a space in the old Pepperell Mill.

