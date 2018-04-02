Portland to reconsider concert deal over owner’s domestic violence case, mayor says

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

By Jake Bleiberg , BDN Staff • April 2, 2018 3:19 pm

PORTLAND, Maine — The mayor said the City Council will reconsider doing business with a Maine concert promotion company run by a man convicted of domestic violence after the victim of the well-publicized crime apparently published a letter online telling the city it is tacitly endorsing domestic violence.

In a blog post Monday, former Miss Maine USA Erica Cole apparently chastised Portland and Bangor leaders saying that the decision to do business with Alex Gray’s company, Waterfront Concerts sends the message that domestic violence is acceptable.

Gray pleaded guilty to misdemeanor domestic violence assault in October, but continued to deny having beaten Cole, his ex-girlfriend. He received a deferred disposition that will see the conviction dismissed if he abides by conditions set by a judge.

“You are also setting an example for young men and women that — in the city of Portland — money trumps morality,” Cole apparently wrote in an open letter addressed to Portland City Manager Jon Jennings, posted on her website blog EricaCole.com. “I’m asking you to reconsider your decision to continue doing business with Alex Gray and Waterfront Concerts.”

Cole did not respond to multiple requests for comment by the Bangor Daily News. The BDN was not able to independently verify the authenticity of the open letter post. She reportedly told the Portland Press Herald that she did not want to be interviewed.

Before Gray pleaded guilty, Bangor signed a 10-year contract with Waterfront Concerts to put on shows at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion. In February, the Portland City Council approved the company to run a summer concert series at the Maine State Pier.

Portland Mayor Ethan Strimling said that the council will consider rescinding this contract at its April 9 meeting.

In a Facebook post, the mayor said that reading Cole’s account made him regret not having done more to learn about what she went through before the council unanimously approved the summer concert series. “We clearly failed her and other women in similar circumstances,” he said.

A Portland spokeswoman did not immediately provide comment.

Alex Gray told the Bangor Daily News that “to remain respectful of the law and this process” he would not be commenting, but provided a written statement from long-time legal advisors Ashleigh and John Merchant, who testified to Gray’s character and said he is a “model for [our young daughters] for how men should treat women.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TRS 800-787-3224. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.