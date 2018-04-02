FBI releases enhanced video in hopes of catching Greater Portland robbery suspect

By CBS 13 • April 2, 2018 11:31 am

The FBI released new video of the suspect in a string of robberies in southern Maine.

They hope the video, released over the weekend, will help them identify the man responsible.

Authorities are hoping that someone will recognize the suspect in the videos or his clothing and call police.

Police in Portland and the neighboring communities are hoping that they can make an arrest before there’s another robbery or attempted robbery.

To help find the suspect, the FBI released video over the weekend combining the surveillance video collected at the different locations. The “enhanced” video highlights details of the robberies, such as better views of what the suspect was wearing, in order to hopefully lead the public to help with identification.

They highlighted logos and other identifying details of the suspect’s clothing.

Staring on March 20, there have been nine armed robberies or attempted robberies in southern Maine.

The suspect targeted gas stations, Chinese food restaurants, convenience stores, and even a coffee shop drive through.

Police say they think the robberies are the work of a single suspect.

The suspect is described as a white male, wearing dark clothing, and in all nine robberies showed a gun.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see him, police are asking you not to approach him.

If you believe you recognize some of the clothing in the videos and you may know who he is, you’re asked to call Portland Police at 874-8584.

You can also contact police anonymously by texting the keyword “GOTCHA” plus a message to 274637 (CRIMES).

