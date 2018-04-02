Maine couple pleads not guilty in Marissa Kennedy’s death

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

By Nick McCrea , BDN Staff • April 2, 2018 1:28 pm

Updated: April 2, 2018 1:40 pm

A husband and wife accused of beating a 10-year-old girl to death in Stockton Springs pleaded not guilty to depraved indifference murder Monday in a Belfast courtroom.

Sharon and Julio Carrillo are charged in the death of Sharon’s daughter, Marissa Kennedy. Prosecutors say the Carrillos beat Marissa on a nearly daily basis for months, using a belt, their fists and a mop handle, until she died from her injuries in late February.

The Carrillos then allegedly staged a scene in the basement to make it appear as if she’d fallen while playing.

Defense attorneys representing the Carrillos have questioned the details laid out by prosecutors, hinting that the couple’s apparent mental health and intellectual deficiencies could have played a role in not only the crime, but also what they allegedly told police afterward during lengthy interviews.

If convicted of murder, the Carrillos face 25 years to life in prison.

To locate your local Domestic Violence Resource Center, call the statewide helpline at 866-834-HELP (4357) or visit www.mcedv.org. For resources or support to prevent child abuse, call 800-422-4453.

