Bank robbed in coastal Maine hamlet

By J.W. Oliver , Lincoln County News • April 2, 2018 11:56 am

The New Harbor branch of Damariscotta Bank and Trust was robbed Monday morning, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office does not have anyone in custody, Chief Deputy Rand Maker said outside the bank Monday morning. Deputies are following up on leads and gathering evidence, he said.

A tracking dog from the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office was en route to assist in the investigation.

No one was hurt in the robbery, according to Maker. He declined to say how much money — if any — the robber or robbers took.

The sheriff’s office expects to release more information before the end of the day.

The intersection of Bristol and Southside roads next to the bank was taped off.

