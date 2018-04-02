Central Maine
Jay man pleads guilty in new trial over drug debt killing

Franklin County Sheriff's Office | BDN
Timothy Danforth
The Associated Press

AUGUSTA, Maine — A Maine man whose murder trial ended in a hung jury has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in connection with the death, which involved a drug money dispute.

The Kennebec Journal reports 26-year-old Timothy Danforth of Jay entered the guilty plea to the manslaughter charge on Monday. His case had been moved to Kennebec County after a mistrial was declared in Franklin County.

Police charged Danforth with killing 24-year-old Michael Reis of New Sharon in June 2016 with a shotgun. He has been free on bail since early December of that year.

Danforth’s attorneys argued at trial that the shooting was in self-defense, and defense of property and others.

Danforth’s scheduled for an April 18 sentencing. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.

Comments

