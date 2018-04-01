Vermont Olympian wins Maine Pro Ski Championship at Sunday River

April 1, 2018 11:52 am

NEWRY, Maine — U.S. Olympian Nolan Kasper (Warren, Vermont) won the Visit Maine Pro Ski Championship at Sunday River on Saturday, defeating Slovakian Olympian Adam Zampa in the final for the $10,000 prize.

Kasper also edged out Michael Ankeny (Wayzata, Minnesota) for the overall season championship for an additional $5,000.

“I feel amazing. I am so happy. This is a great event and we had great weather today. It’s awesome that they brought the World Pro Ski Tour back. It’s great for the racers and the fans, and a great recipe for success moving forward!” Kasper said in a press release.

In warm and sunny conditions on the Monday Mourning Race Arena, 32 men and seven women competed in the dual slalom format. The Visit Maine Pro Ski Championships was the final race of three in the 2018 World Pro Ski Tour season, following the White Mountain Dual Challenge at Waterville Valley and the Rocky Mountain Pro Ski Classic at Snowmass, Colorado.

Adam Zampa competed on the World Pro Ski Tour for the first time at Sunday River.

“The race was really enjoyable and I’m glad I made it over to Maine,” said Zampa. “I was happy with the way that I skied against some tough competition, I’ll definitely try to make it back next year!”

Jack Shibley of Charlotte, Vermont, finished fourth.