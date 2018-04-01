New England
April 01, 2018
New England

Free high-capacity magazines given out at gun rights rally

Lisa Rathke | AP
Rob Curtis, executive editor of a firearms magazine, hands out 30-round magazines at a gun rights event Saturday outside the Vermont State House in Montpelier to oppose gun restriction legislation passed by the Legislature the previous day.
The Associated Press

MONTPELIER, Vermont — Gun rights supporters protesting gun restriction legislation have gathered outside the Vermont State House to urge the governor not to sign the bill.

Police estimate hundreds of protesters turned out Saturday to show their opposition a day after the Vermont Legislature passed the gun restrictions package.

Protesters were giving away 1,200 30-round magazines. The legislation would ban high-capacity magazines and rapid-fire devices known as bump stocks, in addition to raising the legal age. It also would expand background checks for private gun sales.

People who own high-capacity magazines before the law takes effect can keep them.

Gun rights advocates also were accepting donations for a fund to challenge the Vermont legislation.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott is expected to sign the bill.

Comments

