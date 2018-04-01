March photos of the month: House pigs, snow, basketball and more snow

Brianna Doggett (left) and Selena Botting cheer from the Southern Aroostook bench in the Maine Class D High School Girls Championship in Augusta on March 3. Southern Aroostook beat Vinalhaven 54-37.
Gabor Degre | BDN
More than 100 people gathered at Cascade park on March 5 in Bangor for a vigil to memorialize 10-year-old Marrissa Kennedy, who died after alledgedly being abused by her mother and stepfather.
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Muskan Verma, a Bates College student, leads a chant through a bullhorn on the steps of Portland's City Hall on March 24 during a gun control rally.
Joseph Cyr | BDN
Addie Lynds (from left) Nora Kenney, Allie Collins, Presley Goodwin and Olivia Cyr have fun at the John A. Millar Civic Center in Houlton during a March 10 skate-a-thon.
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
A dog pees on a tree while a human trudges through the falling snow in Portland's Deering Oaks Park on March 8.
Gabor Degre | BDN
Children reflected in mirrors as they walk in the hall of the Leroy H. Smith School in Winterport on March 27. The school has mirrors installed with affirming, positive messages that are intended to make them smile and maybe feel a little better about themselves.
Bill Trotter | BDN
Snow flies in the air as a boat tied to ropes floats among dock pilings on March 22 by the Ellsworth boat ramp.
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Dustin Kelley drives a bulldozer atop a three-story Gorham Sand and Gravel snow dump on Commercial Street in Portland in on March 14. Steve Stuart, in the company office, estimated the pile at something like 100,000 square yards of snow.
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Greenville High School's Connor DiAngelo (left) and Nick Foley (right) scrap for the ball with Woodland High School's Drew Hayward in Augusta during the Maine Class D Boys Basketball Championship game on March 3. Greenville won the game 47-46.
