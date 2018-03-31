Bouchard, DeWolfe, Holmes headline 42nd BDN All-Maine Schoolgirl Basketball Team

Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times

By Larry Mahoney , BDN Staff • March 31, 2018 1:00 am

Updated: March 31, 2018 1:04 am

Houlton High School senior guard Kolleen Bouchard, who capped a sensational career by being named Miss Maine Basketball and the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, headlines the list of premier players named to the 42nd annual Bangor Daily News All-Maine Schoolgirl Basketball Team.

Bouchard, a three-time first-team selection and a second-team pick as a freshman, is among three repeat honorees on the first team along with Greely junior guard Anna DeWolfe and Gorham junior center Mackenzie Holmes. The other first-teamers are Presque Isle senior guard Emily Wheaton and Scarborough senior forward Sophie Glidden.

Wheaton was a third-teamer last season and Glidden was an honorable mention.

[Houlton's Bouchard, Portland's Moss named state's Miss, Mr. Basketball]

The All-Maine Second Team features Biddeford junior forward Grace Martin, the Boothbay Region duo of senior forward Page Brown and junior forward Faith Blethen, Skowhegan junior forward Annie Cooke and Deering junior guard Delaney Haines.

The Third Team is made up of Messalonskee senior guard Ally Turner, Monmouth Academy senior guard Tia Day, Brunswick junior guard Charlotte MacMillan, Poland senior guard Nathalie Theriault and Medomak Valley senior guard-forward Gabby DePatsy.

Brown was a third-team choice last season while Martin and Blethen were honorable mentions. Day and Turner were honorable mentions a year ago.

Brown, DePatsy, Turner, Day, Wheaton and Glidden all were Miss Maine Basketball finalists.

First Team

Terry Farren | BDN Terry Farren | BDN

The 6-foot-1 Bouchard was virtually unstoppable as she averaged 29.1 points, 10.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 3.3 steals and 2.9 blocked shots in leading Houlton to its fourth straight regional championship and state title game appearance.

She is a four-time regional tournament Most Valuable Player, twice in Class B and twice in Class A.

“I have never coached against a kid who could beat you so many different ways,” Presque Isle coach Jeff Hudson said. “She can post up, she can take the ball to the basket, she can shoot a three and she is real good defensively. She can guard anybody and she blocks shots.

“She’s a winner, she really is. She did what it took to win games and she made her teammates a lot better,” Hudson added.

“She’s the best female basketball player I’ve ever coached against. No one is even close,” said Monmouth Academy coach Scott Wing, whose team beat Houlton in the state championship game for the second straight year. “She is as close to impossible to stop as anybody I’ve ever seen. She can finish right-handed or left-handed. She has size and quickness.”

Bouchard, who will attend Division II Bentley University on a scholarship, had a game-high 35 points in the 56-50 loss to Monmouth in the Class C state game.

“She has found different ways to do something better every year,” said Dexter coach Jody Grant, whose team lost to Houlton in overtime in the regional final. “She has extended her shooting range and her ability to rebound the ball has really helped them. She will start the fast break off a rebound.”

Terry Farren | BDN Terry Farren | BDN

Wheaton, a 5-5 point guard, averaged 21.5 points, 4.7 assists and 41 rebounds despite being double- and triple-teamed.

“She is a phenomenal player,” John Bapst of Bangor coach Chris Woodside said. “Her ability to get anywhere she wanted to at any time made her special. No matter what kind of defense you tried on her, she found a way to get open.

“But she was also unselfish. If you overplayed her, she would kick the ball out to a teammate who could make an open shot,” Woodside added.

“Everybody knew they had to stop her but they still couldn’t. She was a scoring machine,” Hudson said. “She could take the ball to the basket or make threes. She also did a good job making her teammates better. She was a one-person press breaker. Her stop-and-go was her signature move.”

Wheaton will take her talents to Husson University.

Courtesy photo | BDN Courtesy photo | BDN

DeWolfe, who has verbally committed to attend Division I Fordham University, led Greely to the state Class A championship, averaging 22.9 points, 4.6 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 3.2 steals. She made 35 3-pointers.

“She ramped up her game this year,” Greely coach Todd Flaherty said. “She paid a lot of attention to defense and she made it happen for us.

“She has fantastic vision and she can put a 60-foot pass right on the button to people running full speed,” Flaherty added.

“She can do it all,” Brunswick coach Sam Farrell said. “She runs the point, she can shoot, she can dribble. She got so much stronger, physically, this year. You might have to triple-team her to stop her. She finds ways to get things done and she has a lot of intangibles … vision, smarts, toughness.”

Courtesy photo | BDN Courtesy photo | BDN

Gorham coach Laughn Berthiaume had one of the state’s premier inside players in Holmes, who averaged 21.1 points, 13.3 rebounds, 5 blocked shots and 2.8 steals.

“She had an awesome season,” Berthiaume said. “She’s a real force in the block. She can score with either hand, she runs the floor very well. She can go from rim to rim.”

Berthiaume said Holmes diversified her game by facing up more this season.

“We had to put two girls on her,” said Flaherty. “She’s a special player. She’s really strong.”

“She’s as good a player as I’ve seen. She has the best footwork of any post player I’ve seen in my 22 years of coaching,” Scarborough coach Mike Giordano said.

Holmes, the Southwestern Maine Activities Association Class AA Player of the Year, and a league first-team and all-defensive team selection, has verbally committed to attend Indiana University.

Courtesy photo | BDN Courtesy photo | BDN

The 6-foot Glidden had an outstanding senior year to cap an exemplary career at Scarborough.

She averaged 14 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists to lead Scarborough to a second consecutive 15-3 regular season.

“She was our leader on and off the court for the last two years,” Giordano said. “She was our go-to player. She had a lot to do with our success.

“She’s very unselfish, she’s a good defender and has has improved her 3-point shot,” Giordano said.

Glidden could play on the wing or inside.

“She made them a serious threat because of her ability to get inside,” Deering coach Mike Murphy said.

“She could score with either hand. She’s a good rebounder and a great kid,” he added.

Glidden will take her basketball skills to Division II Stonehill College.

Second Team

Courtesy photo | BDN Courtesy photo | BDN

Martin had an exceptional season in which she averaged 23.7 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.8 blocks and was chosen the SMAA Class A Player of the Year despite playing for a five-win team.

“She’s a very physically strong kid who can get to the basket and has improved on the perimeter,” Giordano said. “She was their everything. She got a lot of the opponents’ company but she still averaged a double-double.”

“She did everything for us: Defend, block shots, make steals, break the press,” Biddeford coach Katie (Clark) Herbine said. “She had an amazing year. And she scored 23.7 points per game despite having everybody key on her. To also be chosen to the all-defensive team was impressive.”

Courtesy of Rhonda Farnham Courtesy of Rhonda Farnham

Haines was an All-SMAA first-team choice after leading the Rams with 17.2 points and 3.2 steals per game along with 3.0 assists.

“She is a shooter with unlimited range,” Murphy said. “She really stepped up her game. We really relied on her and she saw every defense known to man and she still managed to average 17.2 points per game.”

Haines could hit a deep three but attacked the basket much more this season. She took only 16 foul shots as a junior but attempted 72 this season.

“She is also an outstanding ball-handler who is a step ahead of most kids when it comes to recognizing where a pass should go,” Murphy added.

“We had a hard time stopping her,” Giordano said. “She’s very quick and she’s really good at the catch-and-shoot. She can hit the three.”

“She’s a very heady player,” Bangor coach Joe Nelson said. “She knows what to do and every shot she takes is a good shot. She’s very efficient. She plays within the game.”

Courtesy photo | BDN Courtesy photo | BDN

Cooke was the Class A North Player of the Year and a conference first-team selection. She averaged 15.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and three steals for Skowhegan.

“She killed us,” Nokomis coach Michelle Paradis said. “She’s very physical and she’s very patient in the post. She’s an excellent rebounder.”

“She’s relentless on the boards,” Skowhegan coach Mike LeBlanc said. “She was our go-to player offensively and defensively. She anchored our press.

“She can shoot from the perimeter and if you go out to guard her, she can take one step and go right by you,” he added. “She’s long and lanky. She’s all arms and legs so when she is defending someone, they can’t get by her.”

Courtesy photo | BDN Courtesy photo | BDN

Brown and Blethen led Boothbay to a 59-5 record, three Class C South championship game appearances and one regional title.

The Seahawks went 20-1 this season, losing to eventual state champ Monmouth Academy 51-47 in the regional championship game.

The 6-foot-1 Blethen averaged 15.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 5.1 steals, 4.5 assists and 2.4 blocks.

Blethen, who scored a game-high 21 points in the regional final loss to Monmouth Academy, was picked as the Mountain Valley Conference Co-Player of the Year and was a first team all-star.

“Faith attacked the rim more this season,” said Seahawks coach Brian Blethen, Faith’s dad. “She has a lot more confidence in her ball-handling and shooting. It’s her unselfishness and basketball IQ that make her the player that she is. She makes other people on the floor better. She makes our team better.”

Blethen, who has scored 802 career points, has verbally committed to attend Division I George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

Terry Farren | BDN Terry Farren | BDN

The 6-foot Brown produced 19.7 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.6 blocked shots for the Seahawks. She tallied 1,395 career points.

“Page has been our mainstay,” coach Blethen said. “We have counted on her for all four years. She is a high-percentage shooter and she has been consistent. She’s a big reason why the program has had the success it has had. She is a true post player although she has also developed a little more of a mid-range jumper.”

“Brown made them go,” Wing said. “She is tough inside. She had good, strong moves.”

Brown is going to Saint Joseph’s College in Windham.

Third Team

Courtesy photo | BDN Courtesy photo | BDN

MacMillan was the Class A South Player of the Year. She averaged 14.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.9 steals and 2.9 assists for the Class A South finalist Dragons (20-1).

“We moved her from point guard to an off guard this season and she really became a knockout shooter,” Brunswick coach Farrell said. “Defensively, she always drew the toughest matchup.

“She’s very tall for a guard and she has very long arms. Any challenge I gave her, she was ready to go. She’s relentless. She’ll play the whole game without coming out.” he added.

Courtesy photo | BDN Courtesy photo | BDN

DePatsy, a 5-10 shooting guard, led Medomak Valley in scoring and rebounding. She averaged 19.8 points and 9.1 rebounds and dished out close to two assists.

“She hit big shots for us, she rebounded the ball well and she was one of the leading 3-point shooters in the division,” Panthers coach Ryan McNelly said. “She tied the school record with six 3-pointers in one game.”

Even though teams double-teamed her or played junk defenses, DePatsy was willing to pass up shots and distribute the ball to open teammates.

“She took it like a champ. She just wanted to win,” McNelly said.

DePatsy, an All-Class A North player, will attend Maine Maritime Academy in Castine.

Courtesy photo | BDN Courtesy photo | BDN

Day, a 5-6 point guard who will attend Saint Joseph’s, averaged 10.2 points, 4.3 assists and 2.3 rebounds in leading Monmouth to its second straight Class C state championship.

“Her stats are misleading because she didn’t play a lot in half of our games (because the scores were lopsided),” Wing said. “She hit 48 3-pointers and would take over a game when it was on the line. When other teams would try to take her offense away, she would set up the other kids for layups. She had one game when she didn’t score and another when she had just one or two free throws but she had 14 assists in one game and 16 in the other.”

Courtesy photo | BDN Courtesy photo | BDN

Theriault, a 5-10 guard, led the Knights to a 14-win regular season, averaging 19 points, 7.5 assists, 6.7 rebounds and 6 steals.

“She was a special player for me. She’s the best passing guard I’ve ever seen,” Poland coach Tim Dolley said. “She has a really good, complete, overall game. She has great vision offensively and defensively and she was so unselfish.”

Theriault, Poland’s first career 1,000-point scorer in boys or girls basketball and a first-team all-conference player, hasn’t decided on a college.

Turner was a shutdown defender and one of the most versatile, well-rounded players in Class A North who claimed all-league first-team and all-defensive honors.

Courtesy photo | BDN Courtesy photo | BDN

She averaged 9.9 points, 4.9 assists and 4.9 rebounds and guarded either the top scorer or most influential playmaker on the other team.

“She was our most impactful player,” Messalonskee coach Keith Derosby said. “She could handle the press all by herself. She could find her teammates. She’s a (fierce) competitor. If you’re going to beat her, you’re going to have to earn it.”

“She was tall and quick and super athletic and created a lot of stuff for everyone else,” Paradis said.

Turner will play lacrosse at Division I Wagner College.

