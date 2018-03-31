42 years of stars: BDN All-Maine Schoolgirl Basketball teams, 1977 to 2018

2018
First Team: Kolleen Bouchard, Houlton; Anna DeWolfe, Greely; Mackenzie Holmes, Gorham; Sophie Glidden, Scarborough; Emily Wheaton, Presque Isle
Second Team: Delaney Haines, Deering; Faith Blethen, Boothbay Region; Grace Martin, Biddeford; Annie Cooke, Skowhegan; Page Brown, Boothbay Region
Third Team: Charlotte MacMillan, Brunswick; Gabby DePatsy, Medomak Valley; Tia Day, Monmouth Academy; Nathalie Theriault, Poland; Ally Turner, Messalonskee
2017
First Team: Kolleen Bouchard, Houlton; Anna DeWolfe, Greely; Emily Esposito, Gorham; Mackenzie Holmes, Gorham; Sophie Holmes, Gorham
Second Team: Katie Butler, Bangor; Heather Kervin, Winslow; Jordyn Reynolds, Edward Little; Madeline Suhr, Brunswick; Tasia Titherington, Deering
Third Team: Page Brown, Boothbay Region; Lauren Chadwick, Gardiner; Morgan Dauk, George Stevens Academy; Brie Wajer, Lincoln Academy; Emily Wheaton, Presque Isle
2016
First Team: Nia Irving, Lawrence; Emily Esposito, Gorham; Shannon Todd, York; Maddie Hasson, South Portland; Kolleen Bouchard, Houlton
Second Team: Emily Jacques, Edward Little; Kelsey Shaw, Mount Desert Island; Jess Willerson, McAuley; Dominique Lewis, Lawrence; Anna DeWolfe, Greely
Third Team: Tianna Sugars, Oxford Hills; Chloe Smedley, York; Alisha Aube, Westbrook; Mackenzie Holmes, Gorham; Sophie Holmes, Messalonskee
2015
First Team: Nia Irving, Lawrence; Ashley Storey, Greely; Victoria Lux, Thornton Academy; Mary Butler, Bangor; Emily Esposito, Gorham
Second Team: Hannah Graham, Presque Isle; Maddy McVicar, Calais; Julia Champagne, Brunswick; Mackenzie Worcester, Washburn; Kolleen Bouchard, Houlton
Third Team: Kaitlyn McCrum, Thornton Academy; Maddie Hasson, South Portland; Christine Miller, Maranacook; Sierra Tapley, MDI; Maria Valente, Gray-New Gloucester
2014
First Team: Allie Clement, McAuley; Tiana-Jo Carter, Lake Region; Parise Rossignol, Van Buren; Hannah Shaw, Mount Desert Island; Olivia Smith, McAuley
Second Team: Maddy McVicar, Calais; Alison Furness, Wells; Nina Davenport, Freeport; Nia Irving, Lawrence; Hannah Graham, Presque Isle
Third Team: Mackenzie Worcester, Washburn; Victoria Lux, McAuley; Emily Esposito, Gorham; Emily Quirion, Cony; Kory Norcross, Edward Little
2013
First Team: Chandler Guerrette, Presque Isle; Allie Clement, McAuley; Kristen Anderson, Leavitt; Martha Veroneau, Waynflete; Tiana-Jo Carter, Lake Region
Second Team: Olivia Smith, McAuley; Parise Rossignol, Van Buren; Josie Lee, Cony; Jordan Knowlton, Camden Hills; Kristin Ross, Gorham
Third Team: Megan Ireland, Presque Isle; Ashlee Arnold, Edward Little; Emily Campbell, York; Sydney Hancock, Lake Region; Mary Butler, Bangor
2012
First Team: Alexa Coulombe, McAuley; Meghan Gribbin, Windham; Mia Diplock, Cony; Kristen Anderson, Leavitt; Sigrid Koizar, Stearns
Second Team: Allie Clement, McAuley; Tiana-Jo Carter, Lake Region; Alanna Vose, Medomak Valley, Parise Rossignol, Van Buren; Carylanne Wolfington, Hall-Dale
Third Team: Marissa Shaw, Nokomis; Chandler Guerrette, Presque Isle; Olivia Smith, McAuley; Megan Pelletier, Messalonskee; Adrianna Newton, Leavitt
2011
First Team: Kayla Burchill, Deering; Nicole Taylor, York; Rebecca Knight, McAuley; Alexa Coulombe, McAuley; Courtney Anderson, Leavitt
Second Team: Mia Rapolla, Gorham; Nikoline Ostergaard, Morse; Stephanie Gallagher, York; Keila Grigware, Biddeford; Kristen Anderson, Leavitt
Third Team: Allie Clement, McAuley; Parise Rossignol, Van Buren; Meg Pelletier, Messalonskee; Katelyn DeRaps, Hampden; Meghan Gribbin, Windham
2010
First Team: Kayla Burchill, Deering; Nicole Taylor, York; Claire Ramonas, Deering; Christy Manning, Scarborough; Jen Nale, Waterville
Second Team: Kirsten Prue, Edward Little; Rebecca Knight, McAuley; Abby Young, Greely; Keila Grigware, Biddeford; Lauren Rousseau, Biddeford
Third Team: Andi Flannery, Washington Academy; Whitney Jones, Skowhegan; Courtney Anderson, Leavitt; Nicole Osborne, Calais; Vanessa Sanderson, Houlton
2009
First Team: Morgan Frame, Waterville; Sloane Sorrell, Noble; Diana Manduca, Deering; Kayla Burchill, Deering; Nicole Taylor, York
Second Team: Jennifer Nale, Waterville; Aimee Mortensen, Biddeford; Samantha Gormley, John Bapst; Georgia Boisse, Massabesic; Claire Baecher, Brunswick
Third Team: Madeline Park, George Stevens; Kenni Norton, Mount Abram; Emily Pelletier, Fort Kent; Erica Lyford, Penquis; Christy Manning, Scarborough
2008
First team: Morgan Frame, Waterville; Coreen Hennessy, Fryeburg; Jill Henrikson, Morse; Rachael Mack, Cony; Aarika Ritchie, Lee Academy
Second team: Rachel Foster, Houlton; Brogan Liberty, Lawrence; Renee Nicholas, Lake Region; Shelby Pelkey, Cony; Kari Pelletier, Oxford Hills
Third team: Courtney Cochran, Woodland; Nicole Garland, Deering; Hillary Laferriere, Bangor; Jenn Lola, Monmouth; Kelley Paradis, Nokomis
2007
First team: Chelsea Barker, Messalonskee; Ashley Cimino, McAuley; Cassie Cooper, Cony; Tanna Ross, Hampden; Emily Rousseau, Biddeford
Second team: Beth Fredette, Sanford; Christina Mosher, Mt. Blue; Rachael Mack, Cony; Bethany Sevey, Skowhegan; Kristi Violette, Cony
Third team: Rachele Burns, Gorham; Kaylie DeMillo, Jay; Kate Ross, Morse; Megan Smith, Skowhegan; Abby Wentworth, McAuley
2006
First team: Samantha Allen, Lake Region; Ashley Cimino, McAuley; Cassie Cooper, Cony; Katie Delong, Presque Isle; Kayla Parker, Sanford
Second team: Kristen Arsenault, Mountain Valley; Kristin Baker, Valley; Sabrina Cote, Dexter; Nicole Paradis, Skowhegan; Emily Rousseau, Biddeford
Third team: Chelsea Barker, Messalonskee; Stephanie Bossie, Winslow; Caitlin Hynes, Rockland Caitlyn Laflin, Hall-Dale; Christina Mosher, Mt. Blue
2005
First team: Alexa Kaubris, Dirigo; Toby Martin, Maranacook; Whitney Morrow, South Portland; Katie Cony; Monica Selander, Caribou
Second team: Ashley Ames, Dexter; Ashley Anderson, Portland; Ashley Cimino, McAuley; Cassie Cooper, Cony; Shelby Pickering, Lee
Third team: Samantha Allen, Lake Region; Kristin Baker, Valley; Amanda Byrne, Winslow; Natasha Deschene, Presque Isle; Briiana Rende, Cony
2004
First Team: Kara Borelli, Westbrook; Toby Martin, Maranacook; Katie Rollins, Cony; Megan Urban, Deering; Abby Marstaller, Greely
Second Team: Ashley Ames, Dexter; Erika Stupinski, Mount Ararat; Whitney Morrow, South Portland; Monica Selander, Caribou; Shelby Pickering, Lee
Third Team: Ashley Brownlee, Portland; Erin Johnson, Mount Ararat; Stephanie Ramonas, Deering; Jenny Rollins, Central; Marisa Berne, McAuley
2003
First team: Bracey Barker, MDI; Danielle Clark, Nokomis; Lyndsay Clark, Dirigo; Sarah Marshall, McAuley; Ashley Underwood, Cony
Second team: Ashley Hilton, Skowhegan; Katie Sibley, Boothbay; Kari Simpson, Wells; Karen Sirois, Cony; Erika Stupinski, Mount Ararat
Third team: Kara Borelli, Westbrook; Alyssa Burns, Dirigo; Abigail Lesneski, South Portland; Michelle Murray, Nokomis; Katie Rollins, Cony
2002
First Team: Bracey Barker, MDI; Danielle Clark, Nokomis; Ashley Marble, Woodland; Lanna Martin, Calais; Sarah Marshall, McAuley
Second Team: Katie Frost, Calais; Megan Myles, Edward Little; Justine McAuley; Ashley Underwood, Cony; Katie Whittier, Gray-New Gloucester
Third Team: Lyndsay Clark, Dirigo; Tricia Freeman, McAuley; Tiffany Jones, Skowhegan; Kari Simpson, Wells; Hannah Socoby, Houlton
2001
First Team: Lani Boardman, York; Morgan DiPietro, Greely; Lanna Martin, Calais; Katie Stailing, Morse
Second Team: Melissa Gott, MDI; Sarah Marquez, Orono; Sarah Marshall, McAuley; Alison Smith, Bangor; Katie Whittier, Gray-New Gloucester
Third Team: Amanda Leavitt, MCI; Ashley Marble, Woodland; Erika Nickerson, Lawrence; Justine Pouravelis, McAuley; Chantal St.Laurent, Lewiston
2000
First team: Brianna Blanchard, Presque Isle; Heather Ernest, Mt. Blue; Megan Cressler, Camden-Rockport; Katie Stailing, Morse; Noel Beagle, Gorham
Second team: Julie Veilleux, Cony; Morgan Brownlee, Portland; Bonnie Smith, Messalonskee; Lora Trenkle, George Stevens; Tara Gagnon, Dirigo
Third team: Alison Smith, Bangor; Lisa Brown, Gardiner; Tricia Carver, Jonesport-Beals; Chantal St. Laurent, Lewiston; Morgan DiPietro, Greely
1999
First team: Julie Veilleux, Cony; Brianna Blanchard, Presque Isle; Heather Ernest, Mt. Blue; Kelly Grover, Westbrook; Kristi Royer, Lewiston
Second team: Lynn Girouard, Lewiston; Katie Stailing, Morse; Amy Stilphen, Gardiner; Bonnie Smith, Messalonskee; Lora Trenkle, George Stevens Academy
Third team: Alison Smith, Bangor; Carla Flaherty, Gorham; Morgan Brownlee, Portland; Jasmine Ashe, Greely; Christy Grover, Bucksport
1998
First team: Julie Veilleux, Cony; Andrea Pardilla, Old Town; Tracy Guerrette, Wisdom; Jen Tulley, Old Orchard Beach; Morgan McEwen, Westbrook
Second team: Lea Bennett, Windham; Amy-Jo Crawford, Hampden Academy; Niki Dominiczak, Dirigo; Susan Gardner, Orono; Stacey Gelinas, Biddeford
Third team: Brianna Blanchard, Presque Isle; Katie Collins, Sanford; Tracey Frye, Cony; Janet Riese, Cony; Jody Kenniston, Old Town
1997
First team: Kim Condon, Presque Isle; Jen Larouche, Old Orchard; Morgan McEwen, Westbrook; Karyn McMullin, Messalonskee; Holli Tapley, Calais
Second team: Stacey Gelinas, Biddeford; Christy Grover, Bucksport; Amanda Kimball, Kennebunk; Andrea Pardilla, Old Town; Erin Shaw, MDI
Third team: Carolyn Brown, Edward Little; Rebecca Donovan, Kennebunk; Kelly Dow, Foxcroft; Tracy Guerrette, Wisdom; Julie Veilleux, Cony
1996
First team: Amy Vachon, Cony; Bri Fecteau, Westbrook; Katie Clark, Bangor; Jan Beal, Jonesport-Beals; Kelly Dow, Calais
Second team: Erin Cole-Karagory, Caribou; Jen LaRouche, Old Orchard Beach; Holli Tapley, Calais; Rebecca Fletcher, Dirigo; Allison Marshall, Marshwood
Third team: Christy Northrup, Erskine Academy; Kim Condon, Presque Isle; Christine Huber, Cony; Christy Grover, Bucksport; Julie Plant, Gorham
1995
First Team: Amy Vachon, Cony; Kelly Bowman, Nokomis; Bri Fecteau, Westbrook; Carrie Cram, Schenck; Allison Booth, Kennebunk
Second Team: Katie Clark, Bangor; Kelly Dow, Calais; Andrea Clark, Madison; Erin Cole-Karagory, Caribou; Cara Millett, Portland
Third Team: Holli Tapley, Calais; Allison Marshall, Marshwood; Shannon Field, Old Town; Liza Doughty, Hermon; Gladys Ganiel, Narraguagus
1994
First Team: Cindy Blodgett, Lawrence; Sandi Carver, Jonesport-Beals; Amy Vachon, Cony; Kelly Bowman, Nokomis; Ali Bachelder, Westbrook
Second Team: Joanna Brown, York; Allison Booth, Kennebunk; Kelly Dow, Calais; Tracy Libby, Portland; Shelly Page, East Grand
Third Team: Andrea Clark, Madison; Bri Fecteau, Westbrook; Emily Walker, Maine Central Institute; Jill Mathers, Southern Aroostook; Liza Doughty, Hermon
1993
First Team: Cindy Blodgett, Lawrence; Sandi Carver, Jonesport-Beals; Trisha Ripton, Stearns; Liz Mickeriz, Kennebunk; Liz Nelson, Houlton
Second Team: Tracy Mulholland, Calais; Tammy Paradie, Edward Little; Stacie Grenier, Winslow; Alison Bachelder, Westbrook; Amy Vachon, Cony
Third Team: Cherie Greatorex, Central-East Corinth; Allison Booth, Kennebunk; Laura Grumbach, Nokomis; Stephanie Smith, Old Town; Kelly Caouette, Winthrop
1992
First Team: Cindy Blodgett, Lawrence; Trisha Ripton, Stearns; Valerie Brown, Edward Little; Jennifer Hart, Portland; Kelley West, Deering
Second Team: Taffy Witham, Lawrence; Cory Monday, MCI; Tammy Paradie, Edward Little; Kristen Briggs, York; Lisa Hodgdon, Ellsworth
Third Team: Laura Schultz, Sacopee Valley; Amy Winchester, Brewer; Stephanie Walo, Portland; Liz Nelson, Houlton; Heather Brewer, Old Town
1991
First Team: Cindy Blodgett, Lawrence; Rita Sullivan, Bangor; Seana Dionne, Stearns; Catrina Rainey, Marshwood; Debbie Doucette, Westbrook
Second Team: Angela Nadeau, Cony; Steph Shaw, MCI; Kelley West, Deering; Jen Hart, Portland; Dawn Anne Higgins, Lawrence
Third Team: April Linkletter, Madison; Danielle Bouchard, Old Orchard Beach; Tracy Parker, Limestone; Courtney Tilley, Houlton; Becky Moholland, Calais
1990
First Team: Meaghan Lane, Cony; Chris Strong, Georges Valley; Sharon Rines, Hermon; Mary Cunningham, Westbrook; Katti Towle, Gorham
Second Team: Michelle Hamlin, Hermon; Diane Blanchard, Winthrop; Kerry Eaton, Presque Isle; Heather Dutton, Portland; Tammy Higgins, Skowhegan
Third Team: Catrina Rainey, Marshwood; Steph Shaw, MCI; Josette Huntress, Limestone; Anna Struck, Winthrop’ Denise Treadwell, Old Town
1989
First Team: Stephanie Carter, Schenck; Marcie Lane, Cony; Heather Briggs, Biddeford; Sharon Bay, Portland; Lisa Cote, Sanford
Second Team: Becky Demos, Cony; Darci Collins, Presque Isle; Sharon Rines, Hermon; Chris Strong, Georges Valley; Anne Kelson, Deering
Third Team: Jennifer Pinette, Calais; Cheryl Cote, Thornton Acad.; Jenny Williamson, Hampden Acad.; Jill Bourget, Bonny Eagle; Meaghan Lane, Cony
1988
First Team: Marcie Lane, Cony; Stephanie Carter, Schenck; Julie Bradstreet, Cen. Aroostook; Cathy Hayes, Portland; Heather Briggs, Biddeford
Second Team: Suzanne Schmidt, Orono; Carrie Goodhue, Messalonskee; Vicki Mazerall, PVHS; Stacey Bay, Portland; Lynn Wheeler, Rumford
Third Team: Tammy Labbe, Biddeford; Nancy Haggerty, Houlton; Jody Yeaton, Mt. Blue; Tina Bonsant, Erskine; Michelle Cole, Hermon
1987
First Team: Rachel Bouchard, Hall-Dale; Sharon Siebert, DI-Stonington; Kelley Feeney, Portland; Julie Fabian, Messalonskee; Stephanie Carter, Schenck
Second Team: Marcie Lane, Cony; Angie Suffridge, York; Coral Snowdeal, Machias; Cynde LaPierre, Westbrook; Deidre Ellis, Mount View
Third Team: Julie Bradstreet, Cen. Aroostook; Christine Hunter, Winthrop; Tammy Knowles, Mount View; Carolyn Palombo, Brunswick; Tracey Kershner, Nokomis
1986
First Team: Rachel Bouchard, Hall-Dale; Diane Nagle, Houlton; Cathy Iaconeta, Portland; Billie L’Heureux, South Portland; Lynn Bay, Portland
Second Team: Melinda Nelson, Waterville; Dawn Oldmixon, Washburn; Marcy McIsaac, Presque Isle; Teresa Haggerty, Houlton; Marjorie Haney, South Portland
Third Team: Kim Richardson, Washburn; Melinda Treadwell, Hermon; Kelly Walcott, Mattanawcook; Marytracey Millington, McAuley; Nancy Philbrick, Gorham
1985
First Team: Diane Nagle, Houlton; Debbie Cormier, Waterville; Mary Harrigan, Houlton; Lynn Bay, Portland; Jennifer Wyman, Caribou
Second Team: Melinda Nelson, Waterville; Nina Houghton, Cape Elizabeth; Dawn Oldmixon, Washburn; Shelley Antone, Bangor; Kris Littlefield, Brewer
Third Team: Kendra Coates, Gardiner; Lisa DeFrancesco, Thornton Academy; Sue Howard, Morse; Char Martin, Central-EC; Emily Kirkpatrick, Caribou
1984
First Team: Debbie Duff, Greely; Victoria Watras, Mount Desert Island; Liz Coffin, Ashland; Diana Harris, Westbrook; Crystal Cummings, Bonny Eagle
Second Team: Missy Belanger, Caribou; Karen Sandora, Portland; Lauren Webster, Boothbay; Stephanie Lundeen, Central Aroostook; Lisa Collett, Houlton
Third Team: Heidi Irving, Mount View; Carol Bubar, Houlton; Julie Staires, Mexico; Lisa Carbone, Boothbay; Jen Smart, Old Town
1983
First Team: Liz Pelletier, Portland; Kathy Roope, Presque Isle; Lisa Collett, Houlton; Joanne Palombo, Brunswick; Missy Belanger, Caribou
Second Team: Laura Thibodeau, Bangor; Tammy Anair, Winthrop; Liz Coffin, Ashland; Sherrie Weeks, Central Aroostook; Lynne McGouldrick, South Portland
Third Team: Katie Curtis, Thornton Academy; Tammy Sargent, Central-EC; Carolyn Brooks, Portland; Denise Wyman, Caribou; Victoria Watras, Mount Desert Island
1982
First Team: Cheryl Rich, Bangor; Lauree Gott, Old Town; Camilla Nicholas, Central Aroostook; Debbie Lennon, Presque Isle; Joanne Palombo, Brunswick
Second Team: Margie Arnold, Waterville; Jennifer Conley, Lincoln Academy; Lauri Dunn, Houlton; Annie Allen, George Stevens Academy; Lynne McGouldrick, South Portland
Third Team: Jo Anthony, Westbrook; Carol Philbrick, Gorham; Laura Thibodeau, Bangor; Marie Messer, Hampden; Julie Dufour, Old Town
1981
First Team: Lisa Blais, Westbrook; Biz Houghton, Cape Elizabeth; Debbie Lennon, Presque Isle; Kelly Butterfield, Gorham; Emily Ellis, Mount View
Second Team: Lisa Plummer, Presque Isle; Nancy Anthony, Westbrook; Kathy Roope, Presque Isle; Camilla Nicholas, Central Aroostook; Joanne Palombo, Brunswick
Third Team: Mary Walker, Cony; Kelly Sullivan, South Portland; Sherrie Weeks, Central Aroostook; Cheryl Rich, Bangor; Maureen Burchill, Deering
1980
First Team: Tammy Gardiner, Hodgdon; Diana Perkins, Old Town; Lisa Blais, Westbrook; Kelly Butterfield, Gorham; Gail Jackson, Westbrook
Second Team: Rita O’Connor, Brunswick; Amy Banks, Brewer; Lisa Cormier, Van Buren; Darcy Arnold, Stearns; Karen Butterfield, Gorham
Third Team: Terri Mulliken, Messalonskee; Biz Houghton, Cape Elizabeth; Jill Clark, Skowhegan; Emily Ellis, Mount View; Debbie Sparrow, Gardiner
1979
First Team: Jan Brinkman, Mt. Blue; Ellen Tupper, South Portland; Tammy Gardiner, Hodgdon; Beth Hamilton, Westbrook; Lisa Blais, Westbrook
Second Team: Karen Butterfield, Gorham; Kelly Butterfield, Gorham; Gail Jackson, Westbrook; Darcy Arnold, Stearns; Candy Scott, Hodgdon
Third Team: Carol Lachance, Gorham; Amy Banks, Brewer; Beth Cobb, Maranacook; Elise Morse, East Grand; Kadi O’Leary, Allagash
1978
First Team: Lisa Blais, Westbrook; Karen Schwarz, South Portland; Jan Brinkman, Mt. Blue; Denise Guerette, Presque Isle; Cindy Rand, Hampden
Second Team: Joan Leavitt, Hermon; Cathy Swift, South Portland; Karen Nadeau, Wisdom; Gail Jackson, Westbrook; Carol Lachance, Gorham
Third Team: Debbie DiConzo, Dirigo; Beth Hamilton, Westbrook; Robin Frost, Winthrop; Karen Butterfield, Gorham; Stacy Theriault, Mt. Blue
1977
First Team: Jeanne White, South Portland; Cindy Rand, Hampden; Karen Schwarz, South Portland; Jill Pingree, Mt. Blue; Shirley Averill, Bangor
Second Team: Kelly Kimball, Lake Region; Monica Martin, Van Buren; Debbie DiConzo, Dirigo; Joan Leavitt, Hermon; Karen Downes, Bangor
Third Team: Mari Warner, Thornton Academy; Kim York, McAuley; Karen Nadeau, Wisdom; Cathy Swift, South Portland; Brenda Beckwith, Lawrence
