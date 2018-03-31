Monday, April 2, 2018: Justice for Marissa Kennedy, a matter of fairness, no guns in classrooms

March 31, 2018 10:00 am

Justice for Marissa Kennedy

I read in the Bangor Daily News that Marissa Kennedy lived for the first seven years with her grandparents, and from all accounts, those years were happy and stable. Now her grandparents have taken her home to be buried. May this little angel rest in peace.

I have never approved of the death penalty, but in this case, I certainly do. Can you imagine what the inside organs of this little girl must have looked like after months of abuse allegedly at the hands of her mother and stepfather. I can, completely broken. Julio and Sharon Carrillo, who are charged with killing Kennedy, are as evil as they come.

This is what I hope the judge who will oversee this trial will do.

Give them both life in prison with no chance of parole.

Put each in a cell with no contact with anyone except the guard who is required to bring their meals and other necessities .

Do not allow them any reading material, books, magazines, newspapers, or recreation. Just let them sit for the rest of their and reflect on the monstrous brutalities inflicted on this precious child.

Estelle J. Bowden

Bucksport

A matter of fairness

I live in Lewiston. My partner and I struggle. I am awaiting disability. We are behind in rent and constantly face eviction month to month. General assistance won’t pay my portion of the rent because we are considered as a couple despite not being married. We can’t get help to pay for medications. I pick and choose the medications I can afford to take.

I have been denied MaineCare despite awaiting Social Security Disability Insurance. I personally have been homeless on three different occasions since 2013.

I find it extremely unfair that while we struggle the refugees who show up in Maine can get housing, general assistance, food stamps, MaineCare and TANF.

This isn’t about race, it’s a matter of fairness. While I was homeless in 2015 in Portland, I saw not one homeless refugee but there were homeless veterans. Please tell me where our priorities are?

Michael Tetreault

Lewiston

No guns in classrooms

As a retired Maine public school teacher, I joined more than 400 Mainers on March 24 in Bangor in memory of the students and staff in Parkland, Florida, and of all people killed by poorly regulated guns in our country. I am alarmed at the current administration’s suggestion that teachers should be armed.

It is absurd to think armed teachers will lead to safer classrooms. Arming teachers would lead to an escalation of shootings just as the proliferation and availability of guns has led to an increase in shootings. And why does this situation exist? It is because the NRA, Congress, gun shop owners and those who possess guns have created such a war zone and are unwilling to take responsibility for the deadly situation they have created.

It is unacceptable that teachers are being considered to be a part of increasing the use of guns. Teachers should not be equipped with guns. I stand with the #ArmMeWith movement that says teachers should be armed with adequate supplies and staff. Teachers should be armed with resources to deal with mental health issues. Teachers should have smaller class sizes, which have been proven to result in a more healthy educational environment.

I stand with the teacher who said, “The day I am asked to take a gun into a classroom, is the day I quit my job. I don’t want to carry a gun. I want control over guns.” Students should be able to learn to the best of their ability in a nonthreatening, risk-free classroom environment.

Mary Harlan

Bangor