March 31, 2018
Popular New Hampshire seafood restaurant reopens after fire

Robert F. Bukaty | AP
In this June 12, 2015 file photo, a lobster is pulled from a crate in Kennebunkport, Maine.
The Associated Press

SEABROOK, N.H. — A popular New England seafood restaurant on the coast of New Hampshire is back open after a late summer fire heavily damaged the building.

Brown’s Lobster Pound in Seabrook was back in business on Friday and will stay open through Sunday. The owners say on Facebook that the restaurant will be open this coming Friday and weekend before it officially reopens for the season on April 13.

The iconic lobster pound has been open since 1950. The owners said after the fire in August that they would be back in business as soon as possible.

 

Comments

