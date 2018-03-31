Norridgewock couple dead in apparent murder-suicide

By Nick McCrea , BDN Staff • March 31, 2018 4:02 pm

A husband and wife are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Norridgewock on Saturday, according to state police.

William Hale, 62, and Marie Lancaster-Hale, 58, were found dead inside their Route 2 home Saturday morning, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland said in a Saturday news release. The family dog also was found dead.

The Hales and the dog all appear to have died from gunshot wounds. Their bodies were discovered in the laundry room.

McCausland said Hale called the Somerset County sheriff’s office just after 7:15 a.m. Saturday to say police would find two bodies at his house, as well as an elderly woman who needed care.

Hale’s 87-year-old mother was in the home at the time of the shooting, but was unharmed and waiting in a car parked in the driveway when police arrived. After Hale shot his wife, he helped his mother to the car before going back inside and shooting himself, McCausland said. Investigators found a shotgun and handgun inside the house.

The bodies were taken to the state medical examiner’s office for autopsies.

