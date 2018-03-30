UMaine baseball to play league foe Albany in home opener

March 30, 2018 7:33 pm

MAINE vs. ALBANY

Time, site: Saturday, noon (2); Sunday, 1 p.m., Mahaney Diamond, Orono

Records: UMaine 5-19 (1-2 America East); Albany 9-8 (1-2 AE)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 40-35; UMaine 12-5 on 5/27/17

Key players: Maine — SS Jeremy Pena (.287-3 homers-12 runs batted in, 18 runs), 3B Danny Casals (.282-4-16), 1B-RF Hernen Sardinas (.269-3-12), 2B Caleb Kerbs (.254-0-7), CB Christopher Bec (.250-1-7); Albany — CF Connor Powers (.279-4-14), C Matt Codispoti (.271-3-8), LF Patrick Lagravinese (.250-0-12), 1B Ryan Hernandez (.241-0-1), SS Travis Collins (.232-0-4), 3B Brad Malm (.230-0-5, 16 runs)

Pitching matchups: UMaine — RH Zach Winn (0-0, 2.61 earned run average), RH Nick Silva (1-3, 6.43), RH John Arel (1-0, 3.15); Albany — RH John Clayton (2-2 2.60), RH Dominic Savino (3-0, 3.38), RH Brendan Smith (2-1, 5.61)

Game notes: It is UMaine’s home opener. The two teams met five times a year ago with Albany winning three. They split in the America East Tournament with Albany blanking UMaine 3-0 in their tourney opener before the Black Bears eliminated the Great Danes 12-5 later in the tourney. America East All-Rookie Team pick Savino picked up his sixth save vs. UMaine in the tourney win but has been moved into the starting rotation this season. The Great Danes are hitting just .221 as a team but have averaged 5.4 runs per game. UMaine received quality pitching performances from Winn, Silva and Arel while going 1-2 vs. Hartford last weekend. They combined to allow just 12 hits and two earned runs over 18 ⅔ innings with 11 strikeouts and seven walks. Albany lost to UMass 8-7 on Tuesday. UMaine’s Bec went 6-for-12 vs. Hartford. He was an all-conference second team pick last year.