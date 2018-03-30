Southern Maine police departments band together to find robbery suspect

WGME | BDN WGME | BDN

By CBS 13 • March 30, 2018 7:06 pm

OLD ORCHARD BEACH — Investigators from six police departments are working together to solve a spree of nine armed robberies, or attempted robberies, in southern Maine over the course of 10 days.

The most recent robbery happened Thursday, March 29, in Old Orchard Beach, when witnesses say a man pointed a gun at employees at China Eatery restaurant before being given cash and running off, according to WGME.

The first robbery occurred on Tuesday, March 20, at the Riverton gas station in Portland.

Since then, there’s been a robbery almost every day at various businesses across six communities and two counties, including multiple robberies in Portland and Westbrook.

Police in each community say they’re investigating as if the robberies are all connected.

The suspect was caught on camera multiple times, each time wearing a mask, showing a handgun and demanding money.

In the latest case, Old Orchard police said the suspect is about 5 feet 6 inches tall with a thin build, blonde hair and blue eyes.

